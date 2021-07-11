‘Big Brother 23’ spoilers: Who won week 1 Power of Veto competition on #BB23 and what does it mean for July 15 eviction?

Can’t wait till Wednesday’s episode of “Big Brother” to find out who won the Week 1 Power of Veto competition? Then keep reading as we’ve got all your “Big Brother” 23 spoilers. We’ve kept a keen eye on the #BB23 live feeds since they were turned on following last Thursday’s show and we know who claimed this game-changing power.

During Wednesday’s live premiere, Brandon “Frenchie” French won the Head of Household competition. Frenchie spent Thursday figuring out who he wanted to nominate for eviction on July 15. He had settled on targeting two of the “bros” in the house: Christian Birkenberger and Travis Long. But Frenchie’s plan was up-ended when Christian won the Wildcard Competition that evening. He then shared this immunity from Week 1 eviction with Xavier Prather.

This meant that Frenchie needed to find at least one new target. After an agonizingly long day considering all the possibilities he settled on Christian’s teammate Alyssa Lopez and Wildcard competition also-ran Kyland Young. After making the announcement, he was disappointed to discover that Alyssa and Christian are not as close as he feared.

He then expressed frustration that he had not nominated Travis and Derek Xiao. Both of these bros took part in the Power of Veto competition on Saturday. Joining them, along with Frenchie and the two eviction nominees, was Tiffany Mitchell. Derek X. won this physical challenge.

Will Derek X. use his POV and remove either Alyssa or Kyland from the chopping block on July 15? We’ll keep watching the feeds and report back with the results of Monday’s POV ceremony. Until then, vote in our poll as to which the current nominees you’d like to see evicted on July 15. Or do you like them all so much that you want to see a substitution in the nominations via the Power of Veto? And be sure to sound off in the comments section with your thoughts on #BB23 so far.

