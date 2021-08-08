‘Big Brother 23’ spoilers: Who won week 5 Power of Veto competition on #BB23 and what does it mean for August 12 eviction?

Can’t wait till Wednesday’s episode of “Big Brother” to find out who won the Week 5 Power of Veto competition? Then keep reading as we’ve got all your “Big Brother” 23 spoilers. We’ve kept a keen eye on the #BB23 live feeds since they were turned on following last Thursday’s show and we know who won Head of Household, who they nominated for eviction on Friday and who claimed this game-changing power on Saturday.

Just as #BB23 signed off on Thursday, the houseguests had started a test of endurance that saw them perched precariously on a wall. Unlike previous seasons, this one was over fairly fast with Derek Xiao winning the Week 5 HOH title. He had promised his last two rivals — Alyssa Lopez and Xavier Prather — that he wouldn’t nominate them for eviction on August 12.

Derek X. has outgoing HOH Christian Birkenberger in his sights but knew that his exit will have to be via the backdoor as he’d be too powerful a foe in the Power of Veto competition. So Derek X. needed to pick a pair of pawns. After a day of deliberation he opted for Britini D’Angelo and Sarah Beth Steagall.

They joined the HOH in the POV competition on Saturday, which offered both prizes and punishment. Also vying for the Power of Veto were Alyssa Lopez; Claire Rehfuss, who holds the last wild card; and Kyland Young. Christian was counting on Alyssa to ride to his rescue but this was not to be.

Sarah had a chance to claim the POV but opted for a $5,000 prize; will she be punished for this by the rest of the houseguests when they have a chance? Sarah’s hasty decision meant that Britini scooped up the Power of Veto. We know that Britini will take herself off the chopping block at Monday’s Power of Veto ceremony. But will Derek X. have the nerve to name Christian as her replacement?

We’ll keep watching the feeds and report back with the results of Monday’s POV ceremony. Until then, vote in our poll as to which the current nominees you’d like to see evicted on August 12. And be sure to sound off in the comments section with your thoughts on #BB23 so far.

