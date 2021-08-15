‘Big Brother 23’ spoilers: Who won week 6 Power of Veto competition on #BB23 and what does it mean for August 19 eviction?

If you’re like us, we know you can’t wait till Wednesday’s episode of “Big Brother” to find out who won the Week 6 Power of Veto competition. And you are eager to know if the new twist, High Roller, resulted in a second veto over the nominations coming into play. Keep reading as we’ve got all your “Big Brother” 23 spoilers. We’ve been glued to the #BB23 live feeds since they returned shortly after last Thursday’s show. We know who won Week 6 Head of Household, who they nominated for eviction on Friday, who claimed the Power of Veto on Saturday, and the game-changing results of the High Roller Room round as well.

Soon after #BB23 signed off on Thursday, the houseguests were pitted against each other in a test of memory. Despite his best efforts to throw the competition to Tiffany Mitchell, Kyland Young won the Week 6 HOH title. He spent Friday fretting over who to nominate before finally settling on Claire Rehfuss as the target. The pawn was a surprise: Derek Frazier, who is part of Kyland’s Cookout alliance.

The nominees joined the HOH in the POV competition on Saturday. Also vying for the Power of Veto were Azah Awasum, Britini D’Angelo and Alyssa Lopez. In a hard-fought battle, Alyssa won the Power of Veto. Ironically, whatever power Alyssa might have wielded was short-circuited with this win. In the High Roller Room, Kyland had bet on Alyssa winning the POV; with her victory, Kyland picked up a second Veto.

You might think this would mean that he would leave his nominations as they are at Monday’s Power of Veto ceremony. But he is considering throwing a lifeline to Claire and renominating Britini. Why this backdoor move by Kyland? Britini’s stellar performance in the High Roller Room saw her rack up a slew of points that she can hold in reserve to use later in the game.

We’ll keep watching the feeds and report back with the results of Monday’s POV ceremony. Until then, vote in our poll as to which the current nominees you’d like to see evicted on August 19. And be sure to sound off in the comments section with your thoughts on #BB23 so far.

PREDICT who will win ‘Big Brother 23’

