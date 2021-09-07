‘Big Brother 23’ spoilers: Tiffany all but comes clean to Claire about the Cookout while Alyssa thinks she’s a ‘f—ing genius’

It only took until Week 9, but something finally isn’t going according to plan on “Big Brother 23.” Alyssa won the Veto on Saturday and obviously took herself off the block on Monday — despite a last-ditch effort from Tiffany to convince her to use it on Xavier — and so, because Tiff won’t go against the Cookout, Claire is now the renom and will go out the door on Thursday.

The irony, of course, is that Tiff won this HOH, which she definitely did not have to win and wasn’t part of the Cookout’s plan, to try to protect Claire since Xavier has been pushing for eons for Alyssa to be the last pawn standing. It was a risk and she likely thought Alyssa wouldn’t win the Veto. Alas. Now she’s losing her closest ally and made herself top of mind as the first Cookout target for going against the plan in the HOH comp.

Claire is taking it well, mostly because Tiff prepared her for it beforehand on Sunday by nearly coming clean about the Cookout. She never said its name, but she told Claire that Claire has to be the renom because Tiff told herself before the game that she wouldn’t send out Xavier, Kyland, Azah, Derek F. or Hannah. Claire read between the lines and straight-up asked if they were in an alliance, to which Tiff said no. “I have my own personal feelings about how I wanted to play this game,” she said. Girl, just tell her the truth. What does it matter now when she knows she’s 99 percent going (though Hannah has been trying to give her some hope) and said she gets it? And if she hasn’t already done so in her mind — considering how often she and Derek X. half-jokingly talked about this — Claire will piece it together in jury since Kyland told DX and Sarah Beth about his “secret alliance” in their goodbye messages. Hell, Ky will probably tell Claire the same thing in hers.

It’ll be interesting to see how much Claire fights to stay. She was very understanding and was hurt, not upset, at Tiff’s decision, and they had a long sobfest, during which they declared they’ll remain friends outside of the house. Claire seems like a good person, but her game has been lacking despite her having apparently studied a “BB” bible. She played her entire game for Tiff, who chose to remain loyal to the communal mission of the Cookout even though it’s bad for her individual game.

This also means X will get what he wants with Alyssa being the last non-Cookout houseguest left, and he’s already being smug about it. But the best twist of this whole debacle (which is really only a debacle for Tiffany) is that Alyssa thinks she masterminded this plan to boot Claire to hurt Tiffany. After the Veto comp, Hannah had said she’ll talk to Alyssa and plant seeds for Alyssa to come up with the “idea” for Claire to be the renom. It’s unclear what exactly was said during Tiff and Alyssa’s final convo before the Veto ceremony, during which Tiff tried to get her to use it on X, since the feeds were down, but Alyssa was HYPED after the ceremony about how the plan worked and they can get Claire out 4-1 and she’s a “f—ing genius.” “I can’t believe that worked. I’m not so dumb after all,” she told Azah and Big D, referring to Zingbot’s zing about her. “Her not putting up Ky and then putting up me and X, and putting up Claire makes me also understand that she is really just thinking for herself. She wants to keep Ky around cause Ky is her shield. You’re fine with risking your No. 1 sitting there?”

Alyssa was still gloating by the end of Monday night, which is when she realized that after Claire leaves, it’ll be all POC left. Azah and Big D had to nod and play along at her revelation. “I know this is not the reason why we are doing this at all but if this follows through, the final seven are all minorities,” she said. Big D: “I didn’t even think of that until now.” Azah: “Yup.” It’s the “yup” for me. She then mentioned that she’s half-white and jokingly asked if she’s next. “Why would you think that?” Big D said. Oy. Alyssa is not dumb, but she’s gonna feel very dumb when she likely follows Claire out the door Thursday in the double eviction.

