‘Big Brother 23’ spoilers: Campaigning heats up as Tiffany laments that the show has become ‘so expected’

Campaigning kicked into high gear in the “Big Brother 23” house on Tuesday. That doesn’t usually happen until Wednesday, but this is probably because they got spooked that there might be an early eviction due to the yard closing and the nominees’ bags arriving already; however, Hannah said she got confirmation in the DR the eviction is Thursday. Nevertheless, she and Tiffany worked their tails off to stay, but in news that shouldn’t shock anyone, the vote is not going to change.

Knowing that Derek F. is a lost cause and thinking she has/can get Azah‘s vote, Tiffany offered the moon and then some to Xavier. Kyland didn’t take her deal, so she’s offering to it X and sweetening it even more by promising a final three with them and Azah, and a final two. She would give him “unconditional loyalty” and would be happy to lose to him. She told him that Kyland has deals with Hannah and Big D, but so he cannot be trusted. If only she knew how hard they want to bro down.

Hannah made similar pitches to all three voters but without extreme offers like Tiff, though she did tell Azah that she doesn’t want to put her and Big on the block together. She knows she’s likely staying, so she doesn’t have to go as hard as Tiff but try to lay groundwork for next week, unbeknownst to all of them that this week is another double. The best part of Hannah’s pitch to Xavier was when she called out Big D’s misogynistic comments. “I don’t know how smart it would be to bring him to the end because of his paranoia about sitting next to a woman, which in my opinion is disrespectful and insulting. I told him that,” she said, to which X said he has as well. Later, when Big D said he doesn’t want to sit next to Hannah because she’s “female” and “females are going to go more towards” each other, X chided him to cut it out because it is demeaning and suggests that women can’t think for themselves. Big D apologized, but we’ll see if he stops. It took until Week 10 for someone to say something.

SEE ‘Big Brother 23’ spoilers: The Cookout men plan to continue the grand tradition of ‘bros before hos,’ and we’re tired

Hannah, who told X she’d love to sit next to him in final two, and X also bonded over how they played the least personal games of the Cookout and dunked on Big D for thinking so highly of his social game that he believes he can beat anyone. “I know Big D has played a good social game, or at least in his head, but I don’t know how much that people take that seriously. He has been JC,” X said. “Big D, you were considered the ultimate pawn and everyone has incentive to keep you cause no one takes you seriously. I cant say that to him ’cause it would break his heart.” Facts.

X and Big D then reconvened to once again confirm they’re still booting Tiffany. “From the conversations that I had with both of them, it solidified me in that Tiffany is going this week. I never really wavered on that,” X said. “Same same,” Big D replied. “I am not moving from that.” The only notable thing from this convo is that they think Hannah would go after Azah when she would totally go after X and Ky. So good job, Hannah. She confirmed to feedsters that she wants to get rid of X or Ky next and doesn’t have a preference. X shared his belief that Hannah’s target is Azah (and vice versa) with Ky, who suggested that they tag-team on their goodbye messages to Tiffany in a “finish the sentence” way to reveal that they’re working together. Really doing the most here. Smugness will do that to you. X said he’s fine with letting her know what’s been going on.

They’ve all been saying they’ll tell Tiff her fate soon but have not yet, though she knows it’s not looking good since X and Big D have said they’ve been leaning toward keeping Hannah. Late Tuesday night, she reiterated to X that she would never vote against him and that Hannah would come for him soon. She’s also frustrated because she’s an old school “BB” fan and modern “BB” is more predictable than ruthless. “I am a huge superfan and an old school ‘BB’ watcher. I like the wheeling and dealing, I like the flips, I like the surprises,” she told him. ‘Big Brother’ for the last few years has been so expected. I don’t even think Julie say expect the unexpected no more.” Not wrong.

PREDICT who will win ‘Big Brother 23’

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?