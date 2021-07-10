‘Big Brother 23’ spoilers: Who are the Week 1 nominations for eviction on July 15?

Brandon “Frenchie” French won the Week 1 Head of Household competition on Wednesday’s premiere of “Big Brother.” Since then he has been busy figuring out which of the two “BB23” houseguests to nominate for the live eviction vote on July 15. If you can’t wait till Sunday’s episode to find out who is on the chopping block, then keep reading as we have all the “Big Brother 23” spoilers.

We know that Frenchie had been hoping to avoid sending home women or minority men. Indeed before the Wildcard competition on Thursday, the Week 1 HOH had been talking about targeting the three “bros” in the house: Christian Birkenberger (Kings), Brent Champagne (Aces) and Travis Long (Queens).

But Christian threw Frenchie’s plans into disarray on Thursday by winning the Wildcard competition and taking Xavier Prather with him. With those two houseguests immune from eviction, Frenchie has had to reconsider his strategy. After Brent won him over he settled on Travis and Derek Xiao (Aces) who had been putting together an alliance.

But those plans were up-ended on Friday after a day of intensive lobbying. Frenchie had wanted to target Christian for eviction but his win in the Wildcard gave him immunity. So Frenchie opted to go for Christian’s teammate and burgeoning BFF Alyssa Lopez with Kyland Young (Queens) as the second nominee.

Frenchie has assured Kyland that he is not the target and encouraged him to win the Power of Veto competition on Saturday. Should he do so, Frenchie may well target Travis.

Vote in our poll as to which of these two you'd like to see evicted on July 15. Or do you like them all so much that you want to see a substitution in the nominations via the Power of Veto?

