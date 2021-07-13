‘Big Brother 23’ spoilers: Did Week 1 Power of Veto ceremony save Alyssa or Kyland from eviction vote?

Can’t wait till Wednesday’s episode of “Big Brother” to find out whether the Week 1 Power of Veto winner changed the line-up for the July 15 eviction and saved either Alyssa Lopez or Kyland Young? Then keep reading for some red-hot “Big Brother” 23 spoilers. We’ve kept a keen eye on the #BB23 live feeds and we know who claimed this game-changer over the weekend and the results of the first Power of Veto ceremony on Monday.

During Wednesday’s live premiere, Brandon “Frenchie” French won the Head of Household competition. He then spent Thursday strategizing endlessly about who who he wanted to nominate for eviction. Frenchie finally settled on two of the “bros” in the house: Christian Birkenberger and Travis Long. But that plan had to be tossed when Christian won the Wildcard Competition that evening and shared this immunity from Week 1 eviction with Xavier Prather.

This forced Frenchie to find at least one new target. After another agonizingly long day considering all the possibilities he finally settled on Christian’s teammate Alyssa Lopez and Wildcard competition also-ran Kyland Young. Only after making the announcement, did he discover that Alyssa and Christian are not as close as he feared. He then expressed regret that he had not nominated Travis and Derek Xiao.

Both of those bros took part in the Power of Veto competition on Saturday. Joining them, along with Frenchie and the two eviction nominees was Tiffany Mitchell. Derek X. won this physical challenge. On Monday, Derek decided to use his POV to remove Kyland from the chopping block. This gave Frenchie a chance for a do-over and he named Travis as the renom who will face off against Alyssa on Thursday.

