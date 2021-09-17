‘Big Brother 23’ spoilers: Who won Final 4 Head of Household competition on #BB23?

We know you just can’t wait till Friday night to find out who won the do-or-die Week 11 Head of Household competition on “Big Brother.” We’ve been keeping a close watch on the live feeds since the end of the taped episode on September 16. Keep reading if you want “Big Brother 23” spoilers on who will rule the house in the penultimate week of the competition.

The winner of this week’s Head of Household title is guaranteed a spot in the final three. We can already report on the jaw-dropping results of this battle to be HOH as this challenge had already taken place by the time we saw Thursday’s special two-hour double eviction.

That was because production had to ready a special episode of “Big Brother” to air on Friday September 17. The usual Sunday time slot is occupied by the Emmys. This meant that the Final 4 HOH competition and the resulting nominations had to be locked in place early.

As the outgoing HOH, Azah Awasum was ineligible to compete to be Week 11 HOH. With the departure of Tiffany Mitchell and then Hannah Chaddha, she is the last woman standing. The other three remaining houseguests in the Cookout — Derek Frazier, Xavier Prather and Kyland Young — were pitted against each other. While Derek F. had never held the title of Head of Household, Kyland had been in charge three times — week 2, week 6 and the first round of week 10 — while Xavier had been HOH in week 3.

Sitting on the sidelines, Azah knew she was outnumbered and outplayed by the three men who are aligned together. Xavier won the title of Week 11 Head of Household and is sure to nominate her for eviction on September 23. The only way that Azah won’t be evicted next Thursday is if she wins the Power of Veto competition on Saturday. We’ll be watching and report back with the results of the POV. Until then, who do you want to win “Big Brother” 23? Sound off in the comments section below.

