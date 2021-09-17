‘Big Brother 23’ spoilers: Who are the Week 11 nominations for eviction on September 23?

We just know you’ve been dying to find out who won the do-or-die Week 11 Head of Household competition and who they then nominated for possible eviction on September 23. If who can’t wait till Friday’s special episode, we have all the “Big Brother” 23 spoilers. We’ve been watching the live feeds since the end of the taped two-hour double eviction on Thursday and have all the inside info on what has been going on inside the BB23 house since Tiffany Mitchell and Hannah Chaddha were sent packing.

Right after #BB23 signed off on September 16, the live feeds came back. They’d be offline for almost two days as the houseguests finished off Week 10 and started Week 11. The demands of production meant that the Final 4 HOH competition and Week 11 nominations had to be done and dusted by the time we watched the show on Thursday. This was so that the edit team could put together another episode in time to air on Friday, instead of Sunday (when the Emmys air live on CBS).

We learned from the live feeds that the Week 11 HOH is Xavier Prather. He took the title over Derek Frazier and Kyland Young. The only woman still in the competition — Azah Awasum — couldn’t compete as she was the outgoing HOH. Xavier has only been Head of Household once before, way back in Week 3 when he oversaw the unanimous vote to evict Brent Champagne.

It was no surprise to learn that Xavier nominated Azah for eviction on September 23. But we were thrown when we discovered that Xavier’s pal Kyland was the other name on the ballot. Of course, Azah is the target. The only way for her to avoid eviction will be to win the Power of Veto competition on Saturday and swap out herself for Derek at the POV ceremony on Monday. We will report on these all-important results as soon as we have them.

