‘Big Brother 23’ spoilers: New possible Week 4 targets have emerged

With both Brent and Britini believing they are safe this week on “Big Brother 23,” Tuesday was pretty mild. Talks continued about Week 4 plans, which was basically talking in circles with nothing settled, but new names were thrown around for the future if not next week.

Whitney has been the default target since she was part of the original Brent-Whitney nom plan for Week 3. The thing with Whitney is that she’s become a bigger threat than she probably is just from the sheer repetition of everyone suggesting her and being the “safe” next target. Derek F. definitely wants her to go pre-jury with Christian as his other ideal pre-jury boot.

Hannah‘s name popped up as a possible nominee next to Whitney and maybe even the target. Sarah Beth really pushed for Hannah to be targeted because she thinks Hannah’s a bigger threat than Whitney (true) and won’t be easily manipulated. In a later convo between Whitney, Christian and Alyssa, Whitney said that she doesn’t want Hannah out yet even though she’s really good at the game. Alyssa really started to warm to the “target Hannah” idea that Xavier began to worry because it would hurt the Cookout even though Hannah is not an official member of the Cookout, so he wants to move the target back to Whitney.

But Whitney is arguably not the smartest move the majority of the house with the Kings still fully intact. “Somebody from the Kings gotta go home,” Tiffany told Britini. “It doesn’t make sense to take Whitney out this week.” They debated the ideal Kings target and agreed Alyssa and Christian have to go on the block together, but they believe Christian, despite being a physical threat and probably tougher to beat later on, would be more willing to work with them if he stays than Alyssa.

Chrislyssa, unlike Brent, are aware they can become targets soon with their showmance-but-not-a-showmance. “I’m nervous that our alliance would have your back over mine. Anyone outside of the Kings, I feel like would try to get me out because then they would have you around,” Alyssa told Christian. “You’re closer to Tiff and Claire than I am. I’m not saying they think that I am the brain. They want you to be closer to them than me. If they take me out, [they’ll say] ‘Christian, everyone wants you out, but we will take Alyssa out if you work with us over the Kings.'”

Not wrong there. Christian thinks they need to make a final four with Tiff and Claire, but later on will make a real final four with Xavier. But the big news during this convo is that Christian revealed that he does not trust Kyland and wants him gone before Derek X. because he thinks Ky wants him evicted first from their alliance. Tiff has also started having concerns about Kyland and pondered if Claire ought to be her true final two because he’s really well-positioned in the game. This is very true — he has his hands in almost every configuration of an alliance in there and a lot of close relationships in general. He’s also not gaming as hard as Tiff so no one has really picked up on it yet. Kyland likely won’t be targeted next week or even pre-jury, but he has the makings of being a big fish target in jury.

And no, Brent still does not know he’s leaving Thursday.

