‘Big Brother 23’ spoilers: Who are the Week 5 nominations for eviction on August 12?

Have you been wondering who the Week 5 Head of Household is and who they’ve nominated for possible eviction but can’t wait till Sunday’s episode to find out? Then keep reading as we have loads of “Big Brother” 23 spoilers. We’ve been watching the live feeds and have all the juicy details of what has been going on in the house since the end of the live episode on August 5.

As #BB23 signed off on Thursday, we had just seen the houseguests begin a test of endurance, “Whale of a Time,” that saw them perched precariously on a wall. Whoever lasted the longest would rule as the new HOH. All of the “Big Brother” houseguests took part in this physically demanding challenge except outgoing HOH Christian Birkenberger.

The first to fall off the wall was Derek Frazier at the 15-minute mark. The first test of endurance came a few minutes later with the 10 remaining houseguests doused with slime. That took down Claire Rehfuss, who holds the last wild card. She was soon followed by Hannah Chaddha and Sarah Beth Steagall, who took a leap of faith together.

At the hour mark, another deluge of slime knocked Kyland Young off of the wall. A few minutes later Britini D’Angelo joined him on the ground. Soon after that Azah Awasum fell, and Tiffany Mitchell decided to take the plunge almost immediately after that.

This left two of the Royal Flush alliance — Alyssa Lopez and Derek Xiao — pitted against the Cookout King Xavier Prather. After Derek negotiated deals with them that they wouldn’t be nominated Alyssa and X let go, leaving Derek X. as the Week 5 Head of Household.

Derek X wants to see his arch-rival Christian, captain of the Kings, exit the house but he knows that it will have to be via the backdoor as he’d be too powerful a foe in the Power of Veto competition. So Derek X. needed to pick a pair of pawns. With Alyssa and X guaranteed safety, his options were limited. He began a day of deliberations by considering two of the Jokers.

Despite Azah being fine with being tapped as a pawn, Derek X. zeroed in on Britini. It looked for a while that he would also nominate Derek F. But Tiffany convinced him to nominate the other remaining King, Sarah Beth, despite the risk that she might pick Christian as Houseguest’s Choice.

