‘Big Brother 23’ spoilers: Did Week 5 Power of Veto ceremony save Britini or Sarah from eviction vote?

Can’t wait till Wednesday’s episode of “Big Brother” to find out whether the Week 5 Power of Veto winner changed the line-up for the August 12 eviction and saved either Britini D’Angelo or Sarah Beth Steagall? Then keep reading for some red-hot “Big Brother” 23 spoilers. We’ve kept a keen eye on the #BB23 live feeds and we know who claimed this game-changer over the weekend and the results of the Power of Veto ceremony on Monday.

Week 5 Head of Household Derek Xiao set his sights on outgoing HOH Christian Birkenberger. But he knew that the only way to see him off was via the backdoor as he’d be too powerful a foe in the Power of Veto competition. So Derek X. picked a pair of pawns.

They and Derek were joined in the POV competition on Saturday, which offered offered both prizes and punishment, by Alyssa Lopez; Claire Rehfuss, who holds the last wild card; and Kyland Young. Sarah could have claimed the POV but chose a cash prize of $5,000; will she be punished for this by the rest of the houseguests when they have a chance? Tiffany Mitchell sure would like to see that happen.

Sarah’s decision meant that Britini scooped up the Power of Veto. No surprise that she took herself off the chopping block at Monday’s Power of Veto ceremony. That mean Derek X. had to choose a renom. He stuck to his nerve and named Christian as her replacement. Christian will face off against Sarah on Thursday.

Vote in our poll as to which of these pair you’d like to see evicted on August 12. And be sure to sound off in the comments section with your thoughts on #BB23 so far

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Big Brother’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the eviction episode airs live on CBS. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our “BB23” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.