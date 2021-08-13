‘Big Brother 23’ spoilers: Who won Week 6 Head of Household competition and who is their target?

Can’t wait till Sunday to find out the name of the Week 6 Head of Household on “Big Brother” and who is their target for eviction? Then keep reading if you want “Big Brother 23” spoilers as we’ve been keeping a keen eye on the live feeds. We can report on the results of the HOH competition that kicked off right after the end of the live #BB23 episode on August 12.

The contest pitted houseguests against each other, with one eliminated in each round. In the end Sarah Beth Steagall faced off against Kyland Young. In a nail-biter, Kyland pulled out the win and won his second HOH competition of the season. He first ruled over the house in Week 2 and oversaw the ouster of Week 1 HOH Brandon “Frenchie” French.

Four weeks later and the game has moved on with the teams eliminated and each houseguest out for themselves. Kyland is part of the Cookout alliance, all of whom have made it this far in the competition and secured slots on the jury. Not surprisingly, Kyland is loath to target any of the others in his alliance at this point in the game.

His current thinking, as of early Friday morning, is to target Claire Rehfuss. She isn’t part of the Cookout alliance but has a connection to it via her friendship with Tiffany Mitchell. Kyland is less than impressed with Tiffany at the moment and taking out her pal would weaken her position going forward. However, the new twist revealed by Julie during the live show, High Roller’s Room, could play havoc with his strategy.

Who do you think Kyland will nominate for eviction? Keep checking back as we’ll have those results as soon as they’re revealed on the live feeds later on Friday.

