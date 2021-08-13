‘Big Brother 23’ spoilers: Who are the Week 6 nominations for eviction on August 19?

Been wondering who the Week 6 Head of Household is and who they’ve nominated for possible eviction but can’t wait till Sunday’s episode to find out? Then keep reading as we have loads of “Big Brother” 23 spoilers. We’ve been watching the live feeds and have all the juicy details of what has been going on in the house since the end of the live episode on August 12.

Right after #BB23 signed off on Thursday, the houseguests begin a competition that tested their memories. It was a knockout format, with the houseguests choosing the competitors. In the end, Kyland Young, who’d been HOH in Week 2, was pitted against Tiffany Mitchell. He tried to throw the competition her way but she dropped the ball and he ended up in charge again.

Back in Week 2, Kyland engineered the eviction of Week 1 HOH Brandon “Frenchie” French. Fast forward four weeks later and the game has changed dramatically. Kyland is part of the Cookout alliance, all of whom have made it this far in the competition and secured slots on the jury.

We thought that Kyland would stay loyal to the others in his alliance at this point in the game. However, he upended our thinking when he named alliance mate Derek Frazier as one of his eviction nominees. For the other, he opted for Claire Rehfuss, who isn’t part of the Cookout clan but has a connection to it via her friendship with Tiffany. Kyland is less than impressed with Tiffany at the moment and taking out her pal would weaken her position going forward.

But be warned: the new twist revealed by Julie Chen during the live show, High Roller’s Room, could play havoc with Kyland’s plans.

Vote in our poll as to who you’d like to see evicted on August 19. Or do you like both Claire and Derek F. so much that you want to see a substitution in the nominations via the POV? Be sure to sound off in the comments section with your thoughts on #BB23 so far.

