‘Big Brother 23’ spoilers: Did Week 6 Power of Veto ceremony save Claire or Derek F. from eviction vote?

If you’re a “Big Brother” super-fan like us, we just know that you can’t wait till Wednesday’s episode to find out whether the Week 6 Power of Veto winner changed the line-up for the August 19 eviction and saved either Claire Rehfuss or Derek Frazier. Keep reading for all the red-hot “Big Brother” 23 spoilers. We’ve kept a keen eye on the #BB23 live feeds over the weekend and we know who claimed this game-changer on Saturday and the results of the Power of Veto ceremony on Monday.

After a day of deliberations about the nominations, Week 6 Head of Household Kyland Young set his sights on Claire on Friday. She isn’t part of his Cookout alliance and her friendship with Tiffany Mitchell made her a target. However, he surprised us when he named his alliance mate Derek as the other nominee.

This trio was joined in the POV competition on Saturday by Azah Awasum, Britini D’Angelo and Alyssa Lopez. Alyssa won the Power of Veto but it turned out to be meaningless. Earlier that day in the High Roller Room Kyland had bet on her to win the POV. When she did, his payoff was a second Veto, which could override hers.

On Monday, Kyland opted to use this POV to throw a lifeline to Claire and named Britini as the renomination. Why this switcheroo? Britini was a victim of her own success in the High Roller Room. She racked up $100 to hold in reserve for use later in the game. That makes her more of a threat to Kyland than Claire.

