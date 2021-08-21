‘Big Brother 23’ spoilers: Did the High Rollers Room results change the Week 7 nominations for eviction on August 26?

If you’re like us, we just know that you can’t wait till Sunday to find out if Friday’s High Rollers Room results changed Head of Household Sarah Beth Steagall‘s nominations for eviction. Read on for all the “Big Brother” 23 spoilers including who the first female HOH tapped for eviction and whether that line-up is still standing.

Despite her initial declaration of independence, Sarah Beth quickly fell under the sway of outgoing HOH Kyland Young. She duplicated his original line-up from last week: Claire Rehfuss and Derek Frazier with Claire as the target. However, Sarah Beth was well aware that a twist in the game could up-end her plans.

Remember, last week saw Kyland wield the Veto Derby power when he won his bet that Alyssa Lopez would claim the Power of Veto. He swapped out Claire for Britini D’Angelo, who was then sent packing on August 19 by a near unanimous vote. With that power out of play, the game in this week’s High Rollers Room was Chopping Block Roulette (that leaves the Coin of Destiny for next week).

Alyssa proved to be a lucky game player again and won her roulette roll. For her prize, she opted to throw a lifeline to Derek. A spin of the wheel then put Xavier Prather in the firing line. Ironically, Alyssa and Xavier had been Sarah Beth’s original thoughts for nominations.

The only way now for Claire to avoid eviction on Thursday is to win the Power of Veto on Saturday. We’ll be glued to the feeds and report back with those results. In the meantime, vote in our poll as to who you’d like to see evicted on August 26. Or do you like both Claire and Xavier so much that you want to see a substitution in the nominations via the POV? Be sure to sound off in the comments section with your thoughts on #BB23 so far.

