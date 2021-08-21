‘Big Brother 23’ spoilers: Who are the Week 7 nominations for eviction on August 26?

Been wondering who Week 7 Head of Household Sarah Beth Steagall nominated for possible eviction but can’t wait till Sunday’s episode to find out? Then keep reading as we have loads of “Big Brother” 23 spoilers. We’ve been watching the live feeds and have all the juicy details of what has been going on in the house since the end of the live episode on August 19.

Sarah Beth became the first female HOH after she won the “Dash to Dinner” competition during the live show. We had expected her to target members of the Cookout alliance when she named her nominations on Friday. Indeed, she declared to Azah Awasum that “this is going to be my HOH and it’s going to be what’s best for my game.”

To that end, Sarah Beth held one-on-ones shortly after assuming the title that were laser-focused. She was determined to find out who had racked up money in the High Roller Room last week and whether they would use it to put the roulette power in play. She knew that the results of that could well bring about a change to her nominations.

Her initial loyalty lay with the other two women in the jackpot alliance, Claire Rehfuss and Tiffany Mitchell. And her first thought for a target was Alyssa Lopez for her duplicity with Xavier Prather as the pawn. But then she fell under the sway of outgoing HOH Kyland Young.

Kyland volunteered to be nominated in order to get Derek Xiao to play roulette for him. But Sarah Beth feared that if that didn’t pan out, Kyland would be stranded on the chopping block. In the end she went with Kyland’s original line-up from last week: Claire as the target and Derek Frazier as the pawn.

