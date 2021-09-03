‘Big Brother 23’ spoilers: Who won Week 9 Head of Household endurance competition on #BB23?

While last week’s Head of Household competition was completed during the live show, this week’s didn’t conclude until after the end of the “Big Brother” episode on September 2. We’ve been watching the live feeds and have all your “Big Brother” 23 spoilers including who won this endurance competition to become Week 9 HOH.

All of the houseguests took part including Claire Rehfuss who was the anonymous Week 8 HOH and oversaw the eviction of Sarah Beth Steagall. The eight of them took to the ropes on the live show right after they sent Sarah packing. In this classic game of endurance, the houseguests hang onto ropes and balance on discs as they swing around. The last person still holding on will become the new HOH.

During the final commercial break of the live show, Derek Frazier fell. He was soon followed by Alyssa Lopez, who really need to win the Head of Household title to ensure she stayed in the house.

Once the live episode ended, the competition really heated up with Claire letting go on purpose (she can’t be HOH for two weeks running) followed in quick succession by Hannah Chaddha, Xavier Prather and Azah Awasum. This left just Kyland Young and Tiffany Mitchell in the hunt for the HOH title.

Kyland got cocky and slipped making Tiffany the Head of Household for the second week in a row. She had lost the title last week when Claire won the Coin of Destiny contest. Claire kept Tiffany’s nominees — Kyland and Sarah Beth. The third houseguest on the chopping block was Xavier, as an automatic punishment for losing the Power of Veto competition.

We expect Tiffany will nominate Xavier as the pawn with Alyssa as the target. Keep checking back as we’ll have those nominations as soon as they’re revealed on the live feeds later on Friday.

