‘Big Brother 23’ spoilers: Who are the Week 9 nominations for eviction on September 9?

Been wondering who the Week 9 Head of Household is and who they’ve nominated for possible eviction but can’t wait till Sunday’s episode to find out? Then keep reading as we have loads of “Big Brother” 23 spoilers. We’ve been watching the live feeds and have all the juicy details of what has been going on in the house since the end of the live episode on September 2.

Right began #BB23 signed off on Thursday, the houseguests begin an endurance competition that had them hanging onto ropes for dear life. Before the show signed off, Derek Frazier and Alyssa Lopez had fallen. The rest of the houseguests hung on for about 15 more minutes until Claire Rehfuss let loose on purpose (she can’t be HOH for two weeks running).

She was joined on the ground in short order by Hannah Chaddha, Xavier Prather and Azah Awasum. That left only Kyland Young and Tiffany Mitchell up on the ropes. But then Kyland stumbled and Tiffany became the Head of Household for the second week in a row.

Remember, she was ousted as HOH last week after Claire won the Coin of Destiny contest. Tiffany had nominated Kyland and Sarah Beth Steagall. Claire kept those nominations. And joining them in the firing line was Xavier, who was sent there as punishment for losing the Power of Veto competition. In the end, Sarah Beth was sent packing.

On Friday, Tiffany nominated Xavier but he is only a placeholder. The other nominee, Alyssa, is the target. All that stands between Alyssa and eviction is the Power of Veto competition on Saturday. This POV brings back the Zingbot.

