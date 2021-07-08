‘Big Brother 23’ spoilers: Alliances are starting to form (of course) as Frenchie ponders nominees

After last year’s live snafu, the “Big Brother 23” premiere went off pretty much without a hitch on Wednesday. Well, unless you count Frenchie turning down Julie Chen Moonves‘ double-or-nothing offer so yet another twist blew up before it could get started. Some things never change. Also like alliance talk on the first night.

No official alliance has formed yet, but there were a few discussions Wednesday night after the live feeds went up. Whitney proposed one to Tiffany and Frenchie and suggested adding Britini and one other person. Frenchie immediately said Derek F. — or Big D — because he’s “such a good person,” which would also make this alliance 4/5 Jokers (poor Azah). But the trio of Whitney, Tiffany and Frenchie might just be a sub-alliance within that because Tiffany wants the “us three to hold it down.” This five is not an alliance most people would’ve assembled, which could also work in their favor. The trio of Frenchie, Whitney and Tiffany is interesting because you have three people on three different teams and two captains, so they could just try to pick off the Kings.

The other potential alliance is being spearheaded by Travis, who pitched a big one to Derek X. — they’re calling him X, which is a choice since we also have an Xavier here. Speaking of whom, Travis wants to recruit Xavier and Kyland, who’s been bonding with X, for a dudes alliance with a girl or two. He’s looking at Hannah or Claire, with Whitney as a backup if either woman declines. Please go for Whitney so she can immediately report back to her other (real?) alliance. The real twist is that Travis isn’t super gung-ho about fellow bros Christian and Brent because he’s noticed they are already getting tight. Sucks to be a third wheel in a bromance, I guess.

As for Frenchie’s potential nominees, he hasn’t tossed out any names yet, but he’s made it clear who he’s planning and not planning on targeting. He told Tiffany that he has “no intentions of targeting a woman,” adding that people he’s close to like her, Big D and Britini “was a no.” Well, two of those people are on your team and safe! But that bodes well for them whenever the teams dissolve. Frenchie then told Tiffany, “I’ve already noticed a potential showmance starting. I am telling you right now that Frenchie is going to be the showmance killer.” Frenchie is playing hard and fast and also easily winning over the fandom with stuff like this. He later told his team sans Big D, Kyland, Whitney and Claire that his goal is to dispel stereotypes of the South and have this season be the opposite of Season 21 — you know, not racist. Oh, and he hates Jackson and Jack and called them d—heads before feeds cut. Very much here the energy Frenchie’s bringing.

Anyway, that potential showmance is between Xavier and Alyssa, who spent a lot of time together. Since Frenchie is not targeting women, that removes Alyssa from the equation. Frenchie can also set his sights on any of the three bros, and Christian is the most logical on paper right now. If he, Tiffany and Whitney are serious about an alliance, Christian is the only one not on any of their teams. He’s also a team captain who’s proven he can win comps.

There’s still a lot of time before noms and there’ll definitely be a lot more conversations, so we’ll see, but this season is already off to a better start than last year’s. Granted, the bar wasn’t that high.

