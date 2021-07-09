‘Big Brother 23’ spoilers: Who will Frenchie nominate now that Wildcard winner has immunity?

The reason we love “Big Brother” so much is that the endless strategizing by the houseguests about alliances, nominations and eviction can be blown up by one event. That is what happened to Week 1 Head of Household Brandon “Frenchie” French on Thursday after the first Wildcard competition. If you can’t wait till Sunday’s episode to find out who won safety from eviction and what that means for the nominations then keep reading as we have all the “Big Brother” spoilers.

From the time he won HOH on Wednesday, Frenchie, who is captain of the Jokers team, had been talking about possible alliances. He had been approached by Aces captain Whitney Williams about forming a pact with her and Tiffany Mitchell (Queens). Frenchie favored recruiting two of his teammates, Britini D’Angelo and Derek Frazier.

As for who to target for elimination in Week 1, Frenchie had declared that he did not want to go after women or minorities. Instead, he seemed to set this sights on the trio of bros: Brent Champagne (Aces), Christian Birkenberger (Kings) and Travis Long (Queens).

But then Christian won the Wildcard in a hard-fought competition against Hannah Chaddha (Aces) and Kyland Young (Queens). And Brent has been bonding with Frenchie. That leaves Travis as the target.

But who else to nominate alongside him? The logical choice would be Derek Xiao (Aces) who has been talking to Travis about putting together an alliance.

We’ll keep watching the live feeds and will report back on Friday with Frenchie’s decision about the first two houseguests to face elimination on “BB23.” Until then, cast your vote in our poll below for your choice of champ for “Big Brother” 23. And be sure to sound off with your thoughts on the season so far in our forums.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Big Brother’?

