‘Big Brother 23’ spoilers: Who won Week 1 Wildcard Competition and safety from elimination?

If you’ve been wondering about the name of the first Wildcard competition winner and can’t wait till Sunday’s episode then keep reading as we have all the “Big Brother” spoilers. We always knew that CBS was going to pull some surprises on season 23 of the long-running reality show. Indeed Julie Chen Moonves teased the houseguests with this during the move-in on July 7.

We’ve been glued to the live feeds since they were turned on shortly after the end of Wednesday’s live show. It took till Thursday evening before we found out who had won the Wildcard and what this means for the week one nominations by Head of Household Brandon “Frenchie” French.

Before Frenchie, who is captain of the Jokers, announces his nominations for eviction on Friday, three of the the dozen houseguests at risk were given a chance to win immunity in the Wildcard competition on Thursday. (Remember, the trio of houseguests on Frenchie’s team — Azah Awasum, Britini D’Angelo, Derek Frazier — are each exempt from consideration).

Competing for the first Wildcard of season 23 were a single houseguest from each of the other three teams: Hannah Chaddha flew the flag for Aces, Kyland Young was the pick of the Queens and Christian Birkenberger was tapped by the Kings. The winner of the Wildcard competition earned immunity for both themselves and one other houseguest, albeit at an undisclosed cost. What a way to make a new friend.

Christian, who had been in Frenchie’s sights as a possible target for eviction, won the Wildcard competition. He opted to throw a lifeline to one of his Kings teammates, Xavier Prather. Christian prevailed in a hard-fought fight against Hannah and Kyland. Their battle took upwards of six hours. We’ll see highlights of it on Sunday’s show.

That edition of “Big Brother” will also include Frenchie’s nominations. With Christian safe for this week, Frenchie is likely to tap the other two bros — Brent Champagne (Aces) and Travis Long (Queens) — as the Week 1 nominations for eviction. We’ll keep watching the live feeds and will report back on Friday with his decision as to the first two houseguests to face elimination on “BB23.”

