‘Big Brother 23 spoilers’: Xavier is ready to carry out the Week 3 plan and the target has no idea

So that couldn’t have gone better for the Royal Flush, formerly known as the Royal Family, on “Big Brother 23.” Xavier won HOH on Thursday, putting Operation Evict Brent into motion.

The best part of that HOH comp was how giddy everyone was when Brent got eliminated on the first question. Then it became a question of when to throw it. Derek X. and Hannah were the only Aces left by the fifth question after Whitney was eliminated and their reaction after they threw it was instantly iconic.

DEREK X AND HANNAHS FACES WHEN THEY GOT IT WRONG LMAOOO BYE BRENT #BB23 pic.twitter.com/txvSRNKKIQ — sami (@bbfools) July 23, 2021

Xavier as HOH could’ve been potentially very interesting because he’s been a quiet cat, keeping his cards close the vest, and has barely gotten any screen time on the broadcast show. Britini‘s rap about him on Thursday’s episode was the most before his HOH win. He mentioned the other day that he’d rather Whitney leave before Brent because they were losing two guys and he thinks she might be more “vengeful,” but he made it clear to the rest of the Royal Flush that his target is Brent and he’s “ready to do what I have got to do.” He also wants to nominate Brent outright instead of backdooring him.

SEE ‘Big Brother 23’ spoilers: New alliances have formed, but some are very much fake

The only things he has to figure out is how to explain it in his nomination speech and who to nominate alongside Brent. Tiffany noted that Brent started an alliance with the Queens, the Mafia, which Xavier dubbed as “motive.” The lawyer is jumping out. Also lawyer-esque: Xavier is going to meet with every team alphabetically Friday morning with the Kings in the room and then will meet with people individually between the Wildcard comp and noms. Xavier doesn’t want to nominate Britini, so he’s leaning toward everyone’s default Brent and Whitney noms. Britini would probably go up if either of them comes down though since Xavier’s options are limited, so if that happens, prepare for more bluster and raps.

Brent, meanwhile, still has no idea that the entire house is after him. Dude really thinks he’s good for the week with Xavier in power since the Aces have the Radicals alliance with the Kings. And Hannah did nothing to dissuade that. “I feel like this is the perfect scenario for us. I don’t think they are going to come after us,” she told him. Brent said that if Xavier mades a big move, “it’s not going to be towards us.” He also told Derek X., “Long story short, Hannah said this is great for our team cause we didn’t want to win it anyway.” Well, three of you didn’t. Honestly, give Hannah the Emmy for this performance.

So, yeah, unless buys a clue before noms, he’s gonna be blindsided.

PREDICT who will win ‘Big Brother 23’

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?