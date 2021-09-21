‘Big Brother 23’ spoilers: Xavier and Azah are annoyed with Big D — and with good reason

There was expectedly not a lot of action in the “Big Brother 23” house on Monday unless you count multiple people being fed up with Derek F. Honestly, thank God for that or this week would really be a snooze.

Big D is still concerned about voting out Kyland on Thursday, which is not sitting well with Xavier, who cannot understand why Big D cannot do this one thing that would actually benefit his own game. He had a venting session with Azah, who was annoyed with Big D herself after he told her that he carried her in the game. Surejan.gif. Look, Azah did not do a whole lot and effed up her HOH, and there were those few days when Big D told Azah to snap out of it and mend her relationship with Tiffany on behalf of the Cookout, but carry her? What have you won?

X, who told her that they all played their own games to get where they are, then unloaded about how “ridiculous” it is that Big D is still hesitant about evicting Ky. Azah pointed out that the decision could be made for him, but Big D doesn’t want that either. “That’s what I’m saying. You say you want to make a decision. I’m giving that to you on a silver platter,” X said. “Your emotions make me feel like I don’t even want to trust you with that decision. I’m trying to help you out, but you are not giving me enough to where I feel fully secure in you making that decision.”

SEE ‘Big Brother 23’ spoilers: Xavier has a master plan, but it depends on Big D following through

If it gets too dicey, X said he’s “not leaving it up to chance” and will take Azah off the block “and she will pull that trigger.” “At this point, I want to sit him down and say whoever wins [final HOH] gets to pick. F— the deals,” X continued. “Whoever wins gets to pick who sits next to them. I have not gone against you once, I ask you to do one thing and you are hesitant. It’s a rather easy decision. Why are we still honoring whatever we have with you if you are not willing to do whatever needs to be done?”

At the moment, X’s plan is to make Big D feel comfortable this week about booting Ky, and if he does, they — X, Big D and Azah — can then talk when they’re on a “level playing field” in the final three. But X feels so burned right now even though Big hasn’t actually done the burning yet that he’s thinks he needs to reevaluate his final two with Big D. “If he is not willing to do the last thing that needs to be done and Azah has been completely on board, I was like, ‘Why is it if I win that I shouldn’t even give her consideration?’ Something about that in my core feels wrong to not consider it,” he said. Really, though, an X and Azah final two would be more compelling than an X and Big D pair.

X really should just make things easier on himself and take down Azah if he doesn’t feel like he can trust Big D, but he doesn’t want to bear the responsibility of sending Ky out and risking losing his vote. He keeps talking about how he wants to blindside Ky, which is fine and all, but he’s blind (no pun intended) if he doesn’t realize that Ky suspects something is up. Ky hopes that X would keep him after Ky had just saved him last week, but he knows X could also be plotting his eviction. He spent the day alternating between counting his phantom jury votes against X — he thinks he’d have four, good luck with that — and dragging X for setting a poor example for his nephew if Ky’s evicted because that would be showing his nephew that “the only way to win is to avoid facing a challenger.” What did Tiffany say again?

PREDICT who will win ‘Big Brother 23’

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?