‘Big Brother 23’s’ Tiffany: ‘Kyland wants to keep Xavier because he is so egotistical’

The Cookout made history by getting to the final six on “Big Brother 23,” guaranteeing a Black winner for the first time, but the person who laid the groundwork for the group’s success ironically won’t be around to enjoy any more of it. Tiffany Mitchell — who came up with the plan for each Cookout member sans Derek F. to pair up with a pawn so they would always control the vote — became the first Cookout member to go to jury on Thursday after getting evicted 3-0.

Tiffany tried her best to stay over Hannah (who followed her out the door moments later in the double eviction), offering a pretty tasty deal to Kyland before pitching it to Xavier after the former declined it, but there was never going to be any vote-flip this week since Tiff had long been the target of the Cookout men, who are trying to get to final three together.

How does Tiff feel about Ky targeting her instead of a stronger threat like X? Would she have honored her deal with X? And does she think the other jurors have figured out the Cookout yet? Find out below.

Gold Derby: You were very frustrated that Kyland was choosing Xavier over you and Hannah, and you described it as Ky wanting a Batman vs. Superman showdown. Why do you think he wants to keep X instead of getting rid of him?

Tiffany: I think Kyland wants to keep Xavier because he is so egotistical and believes that he can sit next to one of the best and win. I think he really does want a Batman vs. Superman showdown. He’s a huge Marvel comic fan. I think this would be great for his resume. I think that Kyland wants to beat the best, so he doesn’t want to take someone to the end that or sit next to someone at the end that he just beats unanimously. He wants to feel like a competitor, like he really had to work to beat someone.

Gold Derby: After Kyland rejected your deal, you offered it to Xavier and promised him unconditional loyalty and a final two. Would you have kept your word?

Tiffany: When Kyland did not accept my deal and I offered that deal to Xavier, I was definitely going to keep my word. Kyland, you put me on the block, you did not use the Power of Veto on me, you did not take my deal. If Xavier would’ve given me a chance and he would’ve kept me in that house, he would’ve had my loyalty and I would’ve gone after Kyland.

Gold Derby: How would you have played had the Cookout not existed and you were able to prioritize your individual game?

Tiffany: Wow, that’s a question I have asked myself a lot in this game. Had the Cookout not existed, I definitely would’ve played differently. I would’ve kept Claire all the way to final two. I would’ve kept Derek X. right next to me. I would’ve kept Hannah right next to me. I may have even kept Kyland. I think that myself, Hannah, Claire, Derek X. and Kyland would’ve made a great team to sweep through the house.

Gold Derby: Do you think the fact that you came up with the Cookout’s master plan also made you a target because that’s a huge argument for you to win in a final two?

Tiffany: I know that me coming up with the master plan made me a huge target in the house. They loved the fact that I came up with the master plan, but they immediately did not want to take me any further than six for that simple fact, so absolutely. Target No. 1 after I came up with that plan.

Gold Derby: You basically told Claire about the Cookout without naming it. Do you think the jurors have figured out the Cookout by now and how do you think they would react to it?

Tiffany: I am not sure if the jurors have figured out the Cookout. I know that Claire is very smart. She was really close to figuring out that we were working together. She did ask me if we were in an alliance and I told her no. I don’t know if she believed that or not. Derek X. was also very close to figuring things out. I think that once they sat down together, based on Alyssa following Claire out the door, they probably figured out, “They’re working together.” I just don’t know how closely they knew we were working together.

