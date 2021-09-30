‘Big Brother 23’s’ Tiffany on winning AFP: ‘America probably respected my master plan’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

No one was more shocked than Tiffany Mitchell herself when Julie Chen Moonves revealed on Wednesday’s “Big Brother 23” finale that she had won America’s Favorite Player — and $50,000 to boot, the biggest AFP purse ever.

“I thought maybe I was gonna come in third,” Tiffany tells Gold Derby (watch above). “I just thought Derek X. and Derek F. probably had it in the bag and then when Julie said it was between me and Derek X., I’m like, ‘I came close to Derek? That’s dope.’ But when she called my name, I’m like, ‘Oh my God!’ This is America? Thank you, America. I only talk to America every day.”

A fan favorite from the get-go, Tiffany secured her place in “Big Brother” history by coming up with the master plan for the Cookout to make it to the final six: All of them but Big D would have a non-Cookout pawn so the Cookout won’t be exposed and could always control the numbers. The master plan is partially why Tiff thinks she won AFP (not wrong).

“As a superfan, I feel if I was watching myself, I totally tried to stay engaged with America and the house. I tried to play the best ‘Big Brother’ I could, given what I had to deal with, which was I was kind of restricted in my gameplay because of my loyalty to the Cookout. And I really do feel that America probably respected my master plan that helped the Cookout get there,” she says. “And so because the Cookout did not think enough of me to keep me in the game, I am glad America wanted to see me take home something to my son. I kept telling them like, ‘Can y’all at least give me $5,000?’ They were like, ‘No, you gotta go home at six. Bye!’”

Tiff hopes her master plan will rank in the “top five of greatest strategies of all time” alongside her all-time fave, Dan Gheesling and Dan’s Funeral. And while she did win the game, Tiff is happy to have cast one of the nine unanimous votes for Xavier Prather to become the show’s first Black winner.

“When I left the house … I said to Xavier and I even told him in my pitch to him and I truly meant it, if he had kept me, I would’ve gone with him to final two. But Xavier didn’t want the competition. I can’t blame him. It’s $750,000 on the line here. But I was not surprised to see him in those two chairs,” she states. “If I was going to leave the house, I definitely wanted to see Xavier in those final two seats. And I was honored to vote for him because I think that he did a phenomenal job.”

