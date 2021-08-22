Will there be a triple eviction on ‘Big Brother 23’? Consider the evidence

“Big Brother 23” is halfway through the season — the houseguests had the annual halfway party on Wednesday evening — but more than half of the 16 houseguests remain. With the Sept. 29 finale looming, it raises the question: Will there be another triple eviction this year?

It certainly looks like it when you crunch the numbers. There will be 10 houseguests left after the eviction on Aug. 19. If the show continues to do single evictions, there will be five houseguests remaining after the Sept. 23 eviction — the final one before the finale. If the show tosses in a double eviction in between now and Sept. 23, then there will be four people left. You’d need a triple eviction to get down to a final three for the final week.

The next question then is: When would the triple eviction be? And there actually seems to be an answer. While CBS’ online schedule doesn’t go that far out yet, The Futon Critic has denoted a 120-minute episode for Thursday, Sept. 16. Last season’s triple eviction was two hours and if you scroll all the way back to Oct. 1, the date of the episode, the site listed a 120-minute installment as well. If we go by this schedule, then the triple will occur at the final seven (last season it happened at the final nine), shrinking the group to a final four, so we would get a final three after the Sept. 23 eviction. Works out.

The next thing will be to see if any of the houseguests figures this out. There have been lots of discussions in the house about what they would/should do in a double eviction, but no one seems to seriously be considering the possibility of a triple yet even though the show just did one for the first time (stateside) less than a year ago. Hannah said on Thursday night that she hopes there’s no triple this year and then mentioned the possibility of a Battle Back, which would not make sense with this tight timeframe (and also, COVID-19 because they wouldn’t want to keep these people longer than they need to).

Then there’s the Cookout aspect. The alliance’s goal is to make it to the final six to ensure a Black winner for the first time. Let’s say they all make it to the final seven — which really means they made the final six since they would control the vote to evict the last non-Cookout houseguest — that means they’ll have to cut the first two members in quick succession during the triple eviction. No time for strategizing or even celebrating the realization of their goal.

In any event, if they don’t figure out that a triple eviction is likely on tap, let’s hope that the show doesn’t warn them or spoil it for them again because someone couldn’t change the screen behind Julie Chen Moonves in time.

