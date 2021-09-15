‘Big Brother 23’ reminder: Thursday’s double eviction is 2 hours — and there’s a Friday episode this week

You’ll get more “Big Brother 23” this week than you have all season because Thursday’s double eviction is a two-hour episode and there’s also an episode airing on Friday. That is five hours of “Big Brother” between Sept. 12-17 (if you don’t also watch the live feeds, obviously).

It’s unclear why Thursday’s double eviction is two hours. Last week’s double was only one hour, as a double usually is. But when Julie Chen Moonves announced the two-hour episode last week, she did not call the episode “live” like she typically says of every eviction. That has led to fan speculation that this double will be taped, like how some late-season evictions have been in seasons past, which would also mean that the feeds would shut down early this week and not return until the episode finishes airing on the West Coast. On Tuesday, Hannah said she got confirmation in the DR that the eviction is still happening Thursday; however, that doesn’t mean it still couldn’t be taped early.

The two-hour episode on Sept. 16 had been in TV listings for a few weeks. Before Chen Moonves announced the double double evictions two weeks ago, the guess was that there would be a triple eviction because last season’s triple eviction was a two-hour episode. It’s possible that a triple was planned pre-season, but as we noted last month, the triple would’ve chopped the final seven down to a final four, denying the Cookout a week together as a historic all-Black final six, as they are currently having.

As for the Friday, Sept. 17 episode, Chen Moonves didn’t even mention that last week when she teased this week’s episodes. But it is happening — check CBS’ schedule and your own TV listings if you don’t believe it. This one is easily explainable: “Big Brother” is not airing on Sunday, Sept. 19 because of the Emmy Awards, so this special broadcast is almost certainly going to be the nominations episode that would’ve normally aired on Sunday.

There’s more scheduling weirdness next week, which you can read about here, but let’s take it one week at a time. So to recap: Thursday’s two-hour double eviction will start at 8/7c and Friday’s special episode will air at 8/7c.

