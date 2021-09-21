Don’t forget: Wednesday’s ‘Big Brother 23’ is airing later than usual — and there’s another Friday episode this week

If you thought last week’s “Big Brother 23” TV schedule was wacky, well, get ready for another one. There won’t be five hours of “Big Brother” this week, but you do have to adjust your viewing schedule again because Wednesday’s episode is airing at 10/9c and there is another Friday episode.

The Wednesday, Sept. 22 episode got bumped back to accommodate the two-hour premiere of “Survivor 41,” which marks the return of the grandfather of reality competition programs after it was sidelined by COVID-19 for more than a year. Following its supersized return, “Big Brother 23” will air its final Veto comp as Xavier, Derek F., Azah and Kyland duke it out for the most important Veto of the season (if you want to know the result and plan, click here and here). Reminder that there will be no Veto ceremony in the episode because the final four Veto ceremony happens live during the eviction since there’s only one vote to evict. The fourth place eviction will air on Thursday at 8/7c as usual.

SEE Here is the ‘Big Brother 23’ TV schedule for your bookmarking pleasure

Just like last week, there’s a Friday episode on Sept. 24 at 8/7c, but this time it’s unclear what it will entail (last week’s happened because CBS aired the Emmys on Sunday). It will likely be a clip show that the series usually does at the end of the season with perhaps some footage of the first part of the final HOH comp. There is one last Sunday episode on Sept. 26 at 8/7c, which will feature the first two parts of the final HOH.

That will then lead us into the two-hour season finale on Wednesday, Sept. 29, which starts at 9/8c, during which the final HOH will be determined, the final juror will be evicted, and the winner will be crowned.

But for this week, the days and times you have to remember are Wednesday at 8/7c, Thursday at 8/7c and Friday at 8/7c.

