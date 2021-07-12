‘Big Brother 23’s’ Wildcard comp plays it very safe

“Big Brother 23” introduced its new twist, the Wildcard competition, in Sunday’s episode. The comp pits one person each from the three unsafe teams of the week against one another to vie for individual safety. Prior to the premiere, the Wildcard comp was teased as yet another wrinkle in the season’s risk-versus-reward theme in that if the winner accepts safety, it could lead a punishment that may affect them, their team or the entire house. But the irony is that for something named Wildcard, it is actually very safe. Literally.

Christian, Kyland and Hannah competed in the first Wildcard comp, which Christian won. The twist is that the winner gets to spin a wheel to determine if one, two or three members of their team gets to be safe with them. A three guarantees safety for the entire team, but a one or a two means you obviously have to choose. Christian spun a one and chose Xavier.

The ultimate punishment in this case is that Frenchie‘s plan to target Christian was foiled, but really, no one in the house is going to complain about a twist that offers the chance of safety. They might get upset when/if they’re not chosen by their teammate, but everyone would like to be safe, so this “punishment” is not as dire as imagined (an overhyped tease? Never seen that before!).

The actual people being punished is us, the fans, because the Wildcard comp and the team twist offer too much safety to too many people at once. After the first eviction this week, there will be 15 people left. In a normal season, the HOH would have 14 people to choose from for nominations, but that’s not the case here. Let’s say someone from a team of four wins HOH; that means their entire team is safe. Then let’s say someone from another team of four wins the Wildcard and spins a three, so that entire team is safe. That knocks out seven people the HOH can’t touch — literally half the house — leaving them with only seven eligible houseguests for nominations like we’re halfway through the season already. And we haven’t even discussed the Veto, which an unsafe, non-nominee could win and use it on a nominee, limiting the HOH’s renom options.

The show brought back teams this year to combat the big alliances and groupthink that have dominated the game the past several years, which led to boring, predictable gameplay and the outcasts — and specifically in Season 21’s case, the POC — targeted early. (CBS has a new casting rule stipulating that at least 50 percent of its casts on reality shows are diverse.) The Wildcard comp safety twist is likely an extension of that desire to, for lack of a better word, protect those easy targets as much as possible (also note how the team captains were given two options from which to choose their teammates vs. a traditional schoolyard pick), but it is an over-correction because we do not need up to half the house safe. Giving safety to the HOH’s whole team is more than enough. Natural gameplay and strategy cannot unfold if so many people are safe so early in the game when a new cast is still feeling each other out. We want there to be chaos, and making a bunch of people untouchable blunts that.

The good news is that Frenchie is doing his part to provide as much chaos as possible in the first week and that the team twist only lasts for four weeks. The best case scenario would be that they do not max out on the number of safe people for the next three weeks.

