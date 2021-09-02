‘Big Brother 23’ winner predictions: The Cookout now holds Top 6 positions in our weekly rankings for first time

The Cookout has become one of the most dominant alliances in “Big Brother” history, with each member willing to cut ties with their closest friends in the house for the purpose of one greater goal: To crown the first Black winner in the 23-season history of this reality TV competition. For the first time this summer, all six members of the Cookout now hold the Top 6 positions in our weekly Gold Derby winner predictions.

SEE Why is ‘Big Brother’ called ‘Big Brother’? Name meaning explained

Xavier Prather continues to lead the way with 57/20 odds despite being on the block for the past two weeks. Fans haven’t been swayed because Xavier was never actually nominated. His first time on the block was the result of a random spin on the roulette wheel following Alyssa Lopez‘s High Roller’s Room victory. On his path to winning the Power of Veto for that unlucky scenario, he also gained possession of a punishment that made him this week’s third nominee. Hannah Chaddha saved him with her Veto power, but he was never in danger anyway because the Cookout is targeting Sarah Beth Steagall.

Tiffany Mitchell ranks second with 82/25 odds of winning Season 23. The 40-year old phlebotomist from Detroit won her first Head of Household competition last Thursday, but was dethroned when her BFF Claire Rehfuss won the Coin of Destiny in the High Roller’s Room and anonymously took over. Hannah continues to rise up the ranks for the second week in a row. The grad student from Illinois is now in third place with 18/5 odds after moving up to fourth place last week.

SEE ‘Big Brother’ winners list: All 22 seasons, plus spin-offs

The Cookout member losing the most steam this season seems to be Kyland Young. The 29-year old account executive has lost favor in the house and with America, falling to fourth place with 6/1 odds. Azah Awasum and Derek Frazier are now in fifth and sixth position with 13/1 and 25/1 odds, respectively. Our hunch is that viewers now see a path to victory for these two floaters if they continue to be carried along and hit the jackpot with a bitter jury.

That means the three non-Cookout members are now officially at the bottom. Claire has taken the biggest nosedive, falling to seventh place with 58/1 odds after being among the Top 5 all season. Alyssa and Sarah Beth are in last place with 100/1 odds each, with Sarah Beth expected to be sent out the door for a one-on-one interview with host Julie Chen Moonves on Thursday night.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Big Brother’?

Be sure to make your “Big Brother” predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the eviction episode airs live on CBS. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our “BB23” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.