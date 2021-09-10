‘Big Brother 23’ winner predictions: Tiffany Mitchell and Xavier Prather in dead heat for $750,000 prize

As Tiffany Mitchell‘s turbulent second reign as Head of Household comes to a close, the 40-year old phlebotomist has managed to surge in our Gold Derby winner predictions for Season 23 of “Big Brother.” The Detroit native infuriated some of her Cookout alliance that includes Azah Awasum, Derek Frazier, Hannah Chaddha, Kyland Young and Xavier Prather when she refused to throw last week’s HOH competition so they could target her best friend in the house, Claire Rehfuss. Instead, she held on for victory and took aim at Xavier’s plus-one, Alyssa Lopez.

Xavier still leads leads the way with 29/10 odds of winning, but Tiffany is closing in on the Milwaukee lawyer with 3/1 odds. The two of them have been in a power struggle for weeks and will finally go to war once the last non-Cookout member is evicted. As the reigning HOH, Tiffany put Xavier on the block next to Alyssa in hopes of sending his 24-year old sidekick packing. Things didn’t go as planned when Alyssa won the Power of Veto and Tiffany had no choice but to replace the swimwear designer with her own BFF, Claire.

Tension will be higher than ever on Thursday night when host Julie Chen Moonves officially reveals to the houseguests that it’s a double eviction. Claire’s fate is all but sealed, but if Alyssa manages to win HOH or the Power of Veto, the Cookout will finally be forced to eat one of their own. At that point internal loyalties will be revealed and will likely (hopefully???) begin a series of fireworks leading up to the September 29 finale.

As for the other houseguests’ chances of winning, Hannah has been quietly rising up the ranks throughout the season and currently sits in third place with 71/20 odds. She is trailed by Kyland (6/1 odds), Azah (18/1 odds) and Derek F. (25/1 odds).

Finally, a couple of Claire and Alyssa fans continue to hold out hope for a miracle, giving them 48/1 odds and 58/1 odds, respectively.

