‘Big Brother 23’ winner predictions: Tiffany Mitchell falls out of 1st place and is overtaken by …

After five straight weeks of being ranked the most likely houseguest to win Season 23 of “Big Brother,” Tiffany Mitchell has been dethroned. The 40-year old phlebotomist from Detroit has been called one of the greatest masterminds to ever set foot in the house, but her quest for the $750,000 grand prize could be in jeopardy. Tiffany has butted heads with her Cookout alliance and is seen as a bully by some of her housemates. Taking all of that into consideration, loyal viewers making their predictions at Gold Derby have dropped Tiffany from the top spot in favor of the more even-tempered Xavier Prather.

Heading into Thursday’s sixth live eviction episode, Xavier is now favored to win the season with 3/1 odds. The 27-year old lawyer from Milwaukee is followed by Tiffany at 39/10 odds and reigning Head of Household Kyland Young at 4/1 odds. Claire Rehfuss and Hannah Chaddha round out the top five.

Tiffany’s first major hiccup came when she accidentally revealed the Royal Flush alliance to Hannah. The misstep didn’t derail their friendship but definitely raised a red flag for the savvy 21-year old grad student. Things got messier when Tiffany proved to be too bossy for others in her Cookout alliance, specifically Azah Awasum and Derek Frazier. Their conflict would have likely upended the Cookout had it not been for the mediation skills of Xavier, which is one of the reasons he has risen to the top of our odds.

In addition to Tiffany’s personal conflicts within the house, she has failed to perform in competitions. In fact, she couldn’t even win the most recent HOH contest despite Kyland doing everything in his power to throw it for her. That resulted in Kyland winning and nominating Tiffany’s best friend in the house, Claire, for eviction. Had Tiffany won, she would be targeting Kyland’s number one, Sarah Beth Steagall. Even though it looks like Claire will be removed from the block and replaced with Britini D’Angelo at the Veto meeting, Tiffany already confessed to Xavier that she wants to work with Claire more than some members of the Cookout.

Even if Tiffany is able to rebound and use her strategic prowess to make the final two, it’s questionable if she could win over the jury. Depending on who she is sitting next to, she has likely already lost the votes of Azah, Britini, Derek F. and Sarah Beth. That’s quite a handicap for whoever she’s up against. Perhaps things will cool down for Tiffany in the coming weeks and maybe the jury will actually vote based on merit rather than emotion, so there is no need to throw in the towel yet. But for now, Xavier is a formidable number one. He is well-liked by everyone in the house, wins competitions when he needs to and knows how to work a jury.

