‘Big Brother 23’ winner predictions: The Cookout continues to dominate with Xavier Prather on top, Hannah Chaddha rising

Fresh off removing himself from the block with a Veto win on Wednesday night’s episode of “Big Brother,” Xavier Prather holds the number one ranking atop our Gold Derby predictions for a second week in a row. Viewers think the 27-year-old lawyer from Milwaukee is playing the best game (so far) and is most likely to take home the $750,000 grand prize. Xavier found himself on the block this week next to Claire Rehfuss even though Head of Household Sarah Beth Steagall didn’t nominate him. Instead, a spin of the roulette wheel following Alyssa Lopez‘s High Roller’s Room victory determined his fate. Once Xavier pulled himself off the block, Sarah Beth replaced him with Derek Xiao.

SEE Why is ‘Big Brother’ called ‘Big Brother’? Name meaning explained

Heading into Thursday’s seventh live eviction episode, Xavier is expected to win Season 23 with 14/5 odds. Tiffany Mitchell is in second place with 37/10 odds and Kyland Young remains in third with 5/1 odds. Hannah Chaddha moved up to fourth place with 13/2 odds and Claire remains the only non-Cookout member in the top five with 14/1 odds.

Xavier’s Veto win on Wednesday made his path to victory anything but smooth. In addition to the prize, he took possession of three unfortunate punishments. He was stripped of his BB Bucks so he will not get to play in next week’s High Roller’s Room contest. The frontrunner must also be held in solitary confinement for 24 hours prior to this week’s eviction. Worst of all, Xavier can be put on the block as a third nominee when the opportunity next presents itself.

SEE ‘Big Brother’ winners list: All 22 seasons, plus spin-offs

Although Xavier is in a vulnerable position, his dominant Cookout alliance consisting of himself, Tiffany, Kyland, Azah Awasum and Derek Frazier has the numbers to keep him safe. His worst case scenario would be Claire winning the next HOH and putting him and Kyland up as nominees. The 25-year old AI architect from New York has expressed interest in doing just that, but with Tiffany in her ear, Claire may be convinced to put Sarah Beth or Alyssa on the block instead. In that case, the Cookout would still rule the vote. The only other non-Cookout member eligible to play in the next HOH competition is Alyssa, who considers Xavier her closest ally in the house.

Of course this is all dependent on Derek X. being evicted on Thursday. He is Sarah Beth’s target but he’s also a formidable campaigner and hopes to convince the house to flip the vote and evict Claire instead. If Derek X. remains in the game he is the biggest threat to the Cookout, which is why it’s so unlikely to happen. Watch Thursday’s live eviction episode on CBS and follow along with our live blog to find out whether it will be Claire or Derek X. chatting with host Julie Chen Moonves on their way to the jury house.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Big Brother’?

Be sure to make your “Big Brother” predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the eviction episode airs live on CBS. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our “BB23” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.