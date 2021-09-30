‘Big Brother 23’s’ Xavier on being the first Black winner: ‘I just hope I can make everyone proud’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

Xavier Prather made “Big Brother” history Wednesday night, becoming the first Black champ in the show’s history after winning Season 23 with a clean 9-0 sweep over Derek Frazier. That was already after making history as part of the first all-Black final six via the Cookout. And just hours after collecting his cool $750,000 check, it was still hard for him to put it into words.

“It feels incredible,” Xavier tells Gold Derby (watch above). “I set out with a goal to do whatever I could to help crown the first Black winner in ‘BB’ U.S. history and to be that representative now, not only for ‘Big Brother’ but the entire Black community is a huge honor and I just hope I can make everyone proud.”

The 27-year-old lawyer cruised through Part 3 of the final HOH, nailing every single question before taking Big D, as promised, to the final two and evicting Azah Awasum. He was “hopeful” that he’d win, but he also didn’t expect a unanimous vote. And like most of us, he was not sure he had Kyland Young’s vote after their tense confrontation last week when Ky insinuated that X was setting a bad example for his nephew by evicting Ky and not facing challenges.

I think there were two votes that I knew sitting next to Big D or Azah, Britini was gonna be a vote just because Britini was a Joker with them, so I wasn't sure if Britini was gonna vote for either of them. And then the situation with Kyland, I was nervous on whether or not — how he would feel, but he voted for me and I think that speaks a lot to his character and who is as a person.

Xavier and Kyland plan on having a conversation about the blowup. Speaking of blowups, Xavier got to sit back and relax while Big and Azah went at it this week over their final two situation. Big D had told her she did nothing in the game, making Azah decide to take Xavier to final two if she won Part 3.

“ ‘Big D, keep talking. I don’t know what you’re doing, but every time you talk, it’s making me look better and better. Go ahead, Big D,’” X says of their feud. “I was trying to give him some advice. I told him the week prior, I was like, ‘Hey, there’s such a thing as talking too much game.’ I literally told him that and then he just kept going. I was like, ‘OK, it’s outta my hands.’ I’m just trying to win a competition. That’s the best way to secure we end up where we wanna end up. But yeah, I was just like, sit back, eat some popcorn and let whatever’s gonna happen happen.”

Watch the full interview to see if Xavier considered taking Azah, which comps he threw, how he thinks he would’ve fared without the Cookout and more.

