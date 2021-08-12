‘Big Brother’ elimination predictions: Hey Christian Birkenberger, get ready to meet Julie Chen Moonves

All week long, “Big Brother” viewers have been making their predictions at Gold Derby for who they think will be evicted during the August 12 live episode, and the results are not looking good for Christian Birkenberger. This 23-year-old general contractor assistant from Harwinton, Connecticut has overwhelming 2/11 odds to meet Julie Chen Moonves on Thursday night, followed by Sarah Beth Steagall at 15/1 odds. Of course, TV viewers still don’t know who will be sitting beside Sarah Beth on eviction night as CBS didn’t reveal Derek Xiao‘s decision in the Veto ceremony during Wednesday’s episode.

From the moment Derek X won the Head of Household competition, he had his sights set on the first backdoor blindside of #BB23. His biggest physical threat in the house was Christian, so Derek X was fully prepared to betray the Royal Flush alliance in order to get him out. However, for his plan to work, he needed a pair of pawns.

Derek X nominated Sarah Beth and Britini D’Angelo for eviction, then quickly spilled the beans to Sarah Beth about his true plan of backdooring Christian. Sarah Beth was initially hesitant, but then realized that with the conclusion of the team twist, it was time to play her own game and cut her allegiance to the Kings.

At the Veto competition, Britini defied the odds and claimed the golden power. She will undoubtedly remove herself from the block, which opens a pathway for Derek X to backdoor Christian. But will the HOH make the big move? Or will he chicken out and put up Derek Frazier instead? We’ll all find out Thursday night.

Besides making their “Big Brother” elimination predictions, Gold Derby readers have also been forecasting who they think will win Season 23 at the end of the summer. As it turns out, the Cookout alliance is dominating our winner’s chart with Tiffany Mitchell in first place, Kyland Young in second and Xavier Prather in third. Claire Rehfuss and Derek X round out the Top 5 houseguests most likely to win the $750,000 grand prize.

