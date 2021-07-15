‘Big Brother’ eviction predictions: Surfer dude Travis Long has 7-to-5 odds of riding the wave back home

All week long at Gold Derby, “BB23” fans have been making their predictions for which houseguest will be evicted during the July 15 episode. Well, the results are in, and it’s bad news for Travis Long. This 22-year-old surfer dude from Hawaii has leading 7/5 odds to be the first person eliminated from Season 23, according to our “Big Brother” eviction predictions. His block buddy Alyssa Lopez comes in with a less stressful 17/2 odds. Do you agree or disagree with our readers’ predictions? There’s still time to have your say before the live episode airs Thursday night on CBS.

The road to getting Travis nominated was a long and arduous one for Head of Household Brandon “Frenchie” French. His original goal was to oust a “meathead” — i.e. a muscled guy with little brains — and he set his sights on Christian Birkenberger. However, Christian foiled that plan when he won safety in the wildcard competition. That’s when Frenchie nominated Alyssa instead, believing she was in a showmance with Christian (she wasn’t). His second nomination was a pawn, Kyland Young.

With Christian out of play, Frenchie’s new plan was to put Derek Xiao on the block because he heard Derek and Travis talking smack about him. That goal was smashed when Derek won the Power of Veto, which protected him for the week and allowed him to remove someone from the chopping block. Derek used the Veto on Kyland, so Frenchie had no other choice than to put Travis on the block, despite telling him on day one (really, hour one) that he would keep him safe.

Travis was none too happy about being betrayed by Frenchie, even calling him a “little snakey boy” in the Diary Room. “He doesn’t always mean what he says,” Travis went on. “He’s not really a man of his word. The good news is, I still have my Queens rocking with me and ultimately I’m going to be a big homie to all of the other houseguests and sway a few more votes in my favor. So that’s exactly what I’m gonna do.”

As for Alyssa, she told the camera it “definitely sucks that the Veto wasn’t used” on her by Derek. “I cannot be leaving this house week one,” she declared adamantly. “I need, need, need to make sure that Travis is a threat in peoples’ eyes and no one is looking towards little old me.”

Here’s a closer look at our current predictions for the July 15 episode of “Big Brother” Season 23:

Who will be evicted live on air? Travis Long

Will the live vote be unanimous? No

Who will win HOH live on air? No One

Will Julie say ‘But first’ live on air? Yes

