77% of ‘Big Brother’ fans want Frenchie to be evicted over Britini [POLL RESULTS]

The second live eviction of “Big Brother” Season 23 will take place on July 22, and if fans have their say, it’ll be Brandon “Frenchie” French that gets sent home over Britini D’Angelo. Both of these Jokers team members gave it their all during the Veto competition on Wednesday night, but it just wasn’t meant to be. Instead, it was Derek Xiao who won the second consecutive Veto of the season. He chose not to use the power, which means either Frenchie or Britini will be voted out next.

When we asked our readers to name which houseguest they wanted to see evicted in Week 2, an overwhelming 77% voted for Frenchie. To compare, just 11% picked Britini. Rounding out our poll results, 8% of respondents said they wanted “neither of them” to get the boot, while 4% of haters chose the “both of them” option. (Last week’s first eviction of the season was Travis Long.)

As of this writing, it seems like a no-brainer Frenchie will be the contestant to have a one-on-one conversation with Julie Chen Moonves at the end of Thursday’s eviction episode. After all, he made several enemies in the house during his HOH reign last week, with many of them thinking he was a “loose cannon” on a “power trip.” However, it’s still anyone’s game. Might Frenchie be able to convince the house to keep him because he’s a bigger threat in the long run than under-the-radar Britini?

Head of Household Kyland Young told the camera he was “glad these nominations are locked” following the Veto ceremony. “I definitely feel bad for Britini, but if there’s ever a week she should feel safe being on the block, this is probably it.” In other words, Kyland seems pretty convinced Frenchie will the one who exits the house on Thursday night.

“I am absolutely gonna do whatever it takes to stay in this house, stay competing,” Britini declared in the Diary Room. “Being a fourth degree black belt, I am absolutely a fighter, literally and figuratively. I got this.”

As for Frenchie’s final pitch to viewers, he proclaimed, “In my line of work, we wake our butts up when the rooster starts crowing in the morning. We put in work all day until the stars are out at night. So don’t count me out just yet, America. I’m sewing the seeds of a comeback and you know old greenthumbs right here makes things happen, so let’s get to work.”

