‘Big Brother’ winner predictions: Cookout alliance members Tiffany and Kyland looking hot

The Cookout alliance is continuing to heat up “Big Brother.” This historic, all-Black alliance has so far managed to avoid eviction during the first three weeks of Season 23. (Travis Long, Brandon ‘Frenchie’ French and Brent Champagne went home instead.) Now our readers think two of the Cookout members, Tiffany Mitchell and Kyland Young, are the ones to beat for this summer’s series-high prize of $750,000. They’re currently sizzling in the #1 and #2 positions in Gold Derby’s “Big Brother” winner predictions.

Besides Tiffany and Kyland, the other Cookout players are Azah Awasum, Derek Frazier and Xavier Prather, plus late addition Hannah Chaddha. The original goal of the sextet was to make it to the end of the game without any of them going up on the block, but that plan was foiled this week when Head of Household Christian Birkenberger nominated Hannah alongside Whitney Williams. Hannah has vowed to play her heart out in the Veto, but we won’t find out till Wednesday night who wins that competition.

One of the strengths of the Cookout alliance has been their loyalty to each other. Whenever one of their names is thrown out as a potential target, the others quickly try to put the bullseye on someone else instead. Case in point, this week Tiffany and Xavier tried to get Christian’s group to keep Hannah safe, claiming she wasn’t as big of a threat as Whitney. However, Christian had made up his mind and both of the Ace teammates ended up on the block.

Tiffany leads our winner predictions with 82/25 odds, followed by Kyland in second place at 7/2 odds. Not only are these two in the Cookout, but they’re also in a second alliance called the Royal Flush that includes the Kings (Christian, Xavier, Alyssa Lopez, Sarah Beth Steagall) and the Queens (Kyland, Tiffany, Claire Rehfuss) plus an Ace (Derek Xiao). The security that comes from being in two massive groups should keep them protected for the next several weeks.

In an unseen moment from the show, Tiffany came up with a plan to get the Cookout to the final six. “She held several meetings with the members to inform them, but essentially the idea is that they each have a side ally/plus-one they would take throughout the game until it’s time to cut them,” explains Gold Derby’s Joyce Eng. “And unless two members of the Cookout were on the block together, they would always have the numbers to keep the Cookout intact.”

Here’s a closer look at the current winner predictions for the Top 6 houseguests on “BB23”:

1. Tiffany — 82/25 odds

2. Kyland — 7/2 odds

3. Claire — 5/1 odds

4. Xavier — 5/1 odds

5. Derek X — 10/1 odds

6. Sarah Beth — 37/1 odds

