3rd time’s the charm for ‘Big Mouth’ at the Emmys? It battles three past winners for Best Animated Program

“Big Mouth” is the Emmy front-runner for Best Animated Program, according to the combined predictions of Gold Derby users as of this writing. This is the show’s third straight nomination, but it would be its first win. For that matter, it would be the first win for Netflix, which has yet to claim this prize despite a couple of additional noms in the last two years for the critically acclaimed cult hit “BoJack Horseman.” To win, though, “Big Mouth” will have to get past three shows that have a combined 18 previous victories between them: “The Simpsons,” “South Park,” and “Bob’s Burgers.”

“Big Mouth” has leading odds of 17/5 with support from most of Gold Derby’s Editors who cover awards year-round, our Top 24 Users who got the best scores predicting last year’s Creative Arts Emmys, and our All-Star Top 24 who had the highest prediction scores when you combine results from the last two years. Though it hasn’t won this award yet, it may be helped by the absence of “Rick and Morty,” which won in two of the last three years (2018, 2020). And “Big Mouth” got on the board at the Emmys last year by winning Best Character Voice-Over Performance for Maya Rudolph, who’s nominated again in 2021.

But the last time “Rick and Morty” was missing from this Emmy lineup (2019) this award went to “The Simpsons” for the 11th time. And before that (2017) voters went with “Bob’s Burgers” for the second time. “South Park” hasn’t won since 2013, but it has amassed five total victories over the years. The final nominee is “Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal,” and we probably shouldn’t underestimate the first-time contender from Adult Swim. The prehistoric action-adventure series is the only non-comedy in the bunch, which could help it stand out against a quartet of shows that could appeal to the same voters.

However, our users maintain that “Big Mouth” is in the driver’s seat. Are they right?

