Bill Murray does a delightfully strange French-translated interview with Jimmy Kimmel

Bill Murray does what he wants. If the anarchic actor and comedian wants to do an experimental late-night interview, he does it, and the host just has to go along with the bit. Fortunately, Jimmy Kimmel was game to have Murray on via satellite “from somewhere on the Continent” and indulge his surreal impulses.

Murray had a translator with him. Kimmel would ask his questions in English, the translator would relay them to Murray in French, and Murray would answer in English. Murray was sitting very far from the camera with his legs extended out in the foreground. They had to be like that because they were enrobed in some kind of weird scuba gear-looking things. “I don’t know what the technical term for them is,” Murray said vaguely. “They’re sort of like – they’re not like stockings, but they’re sort of like – they’re inflatable leg things that athletes use.”

As Murray was about to explain why he was wearing them, another translator interrupted, entering the frame to translate Kimmel’s questions into Arabic. Murray explained that having the translators meant Kimmel’s questions wouldn’t have to be dubbed. Kimmel pointed out that they’re not translating Murray’s answers, an observation the French translator relayed to the Arabic translator who relayed it to Murray. So Murray explained that the leg things were to help him recover from his workouts, which the French translator then explained in French and the Arabic translator explained in Arabic.

It went on like this for the whole interview, in which Kimmel asked Murray about the rumor that’s not even really a rumor at this point that he’s in the upcoming Marvel movie “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.” Murray listed all the other cast members of the movie and then said he’s not at liberty to talk about it. But he told the translators he could talk about it with them after the interview.

He also talked about his latest Wes Anderson film, “The French Dispatch,” and their upcoming film “Asteroid City,” which he recently completed filming, as well as confirming the story of the time he burst in on David Letterman’s doctor’s appointment.

It’s about as wild a ride as totally deadpan humor can be.

