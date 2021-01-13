Psst! Bill Murray (‘On the Rocks’) has a secret advantage in Best Supporting Actor Oscar race

Hey, Oscar pundits: Don’t count out Bill Murray just yet to win Best Supporting Actor for his role in the A24/Apple TV+ release “On the Rocks.” Over the years this specific category has been the equivalent of the veterans achievement award, with 10 men claiming victory after the age of 70 (see below). Murray just turned 70 in September, which makes him one of only two septuagenarians in Gold Derby’s Top 8, the other being 73-year-old Paul Raci (“Sound of Metal”). Could Murray’s decades of experience in the industry give him a secret advantage in this race?

Murray plays Felix in “On the Rocks,” a caring father who gets involved in the marital troubles of his daughter Laura (Rashida Jones) and her possibly cheating husband Dean (Marlon Wayans). Sofia Coppola wrote and directed the dramedy film, which serves as a reunion of sorts between she and Murray. The first time they collaborated in “Lost in Translation” (2003), Coppola won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay and Murray was recognized for Best Actor, his only Oscar nom to date. They next joined forces for “A Very Murray Christmas” (2015), in which Jones co-starred.

SEE Rashida Jones (‘On the Rocks’) could get rare acting recognition after industry plaudits for writing, directing and producing

Throughout his career Murray has also racked up six Golden Globe bids, four Emmy nominations and so much more. He took home the Golden Globe for “Lost in Translation” and pocketed two Emmys for acting in “Olive Kitteridge” and writing “Saturday Night Live.” However, it’s the Oscar that he really desires.

The Academy Awards previously snubbed Murray’s heralded performances in “Rushmore” and “St. Vincent,” so the I.O.U. factor is starting to build up for this underrated actor. Could “On the Rocks” be his ticket to victory? As of this writing, seven Oscar Experts predict Murray will be nominated, though no one picks him as the winner.

According to Gold Derby’s racetrack odds, the five men at the top of the Best Supporting Actor race are Leslie Odom, Jr. (“One Night in Miami”), Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”), Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”), Raci (“Sound of Metal”) and Mark Rylance (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”). Murray currently places in the next group of five alongside Chadwick Boseman (“Da 5 Bloods”), Stanley Tucci (“Supernova”), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”) and David Strathairn (“Nomadland”).

SEE Sofia Coppola on reuniting with Bill Murray and Rashida Jones for ‘On the Rocks’

Here’s the list of all of the men over 70 year old who won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor:

Christopher Plummer (“Beginners”) — 82 years, 75 days

George Burns (“The Sunshine Boys”) — 80 years, 69 days

Melvyn Douglas (“Being There”) — 79 years, 9 days

John Gielgud (“Arthur”) — 77 years, 349 days

Don Ameche (“Cocoon”) — 77 years, 297 days

Jack Palance (“City Slickers”) — 73 years, 41 days

Alan Arkin (“Little Miss Sunshine”) — 72 years, 336 days

John Houseman (“The Paper Chase”) — 71 years, 192 days

James Coburn (“Affliction”) — 70 years, 202 days

Edmund Gwenn (“Miracle on 34th Street”) — 70 years, 176 days

PREDICT the 2021 Oscar nominations through March 15

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?