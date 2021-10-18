Billboard 200: Drake (‘Certified Lover Boy’) back on top for 4th total week, holding off Don Toliver debut

Drake is back on top after a relatively slow tracking week (October 8-14) on the Billboard 200 albums chart. His “Certified Lover Boy” was number-one during its first three weeks of release, then slipped down after YoungBoy Never Broke Again (“Sincerely, Kentrell“) and Taylor Swift (her re-recorded “Fearless“) took turns at the top. More on this week’s chart at Billboard.com.

“Certified Lover Boy” moved back up to first place despite dipping slightly in its equivalent album units, which are determined by combining traditional album sales, individual track sales, and streaming performance on online platforms like Spotify and Apple Music. Last week it achieved 110,000 units, and this week that’s down to 94,000, of which the vast majority (92,000) came from streaming, while only 1,000 were sales.

But that was more than enough to hold off this week’s number-two entry, a best-ever debut for rapper Don Toliver, whose “Life of a Don” achieved 68,000 units, including 49,000 from streams and, 18,000 from sales. That’s a big step up from his debut studio album “Heaven or Hell” which launched just last year at number-seven with 44,000 units.

The aforementioned YoungBoy’s “Sincerely, Kentrell” moves up a spot to number-three despite a week-to-week decline in album units from 71,000 to 51,000. That’s followed by Meek Mill‘s “Expensive Pain,” down one spot to number-four with 46,000 units. Rounding out the top five is the ever-reliable Olivia Rodrigo‘s “Sour,” up one slot from six place with 43,000 units, which is actually up slightly from last week despite being in its 21st week of release. Were you among those who were listening to these albums over the past week?

