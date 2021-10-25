Billboard 200: Young Thug (‘Punk’) debuts on top of Mac Miller and Coldplay, while Beatles classic makes a comeback

It was another competitive Billboard 200 albums chart with three new collections debuting in the top five for the tracking week ending October 21, led by Young Thug‘s “Punk” at number-one. Meanwhile, one classic album surged back into the top tier more than 50 years after its original release. More on this week’s top albums here at Billboard.com.

Young Thug came out on top by achieving 90,000 equivalent album units, which includes 77,000 units from streaming, 12,000 units from album sales, and 1,000 units from individual track sales. This is the third chart-topper for the rapper, following his debut studio album “So Much Fun,” which launched in 2019 with 131,000 units, and the collaborative compilation album “Slime Language 2,” which took off earlier this year with 113,000 units. So this is a slight step down from those debuts.

But it was nevertheless enough to knock Drake‘s “Certified Lover Boy” back down to number-two after it spent four nonconsecutive weeks at number-one (so far); “Lover Boy” achieved another 83,000 album units. Rap rounded out the top three as Mac Miller‘s “Faces” mixtape debuted with 67,000 units, more than three years after his death at 26-years-old. “Faces” was actually released for free in 2014 but was made commercially available for the first time on October 15.

Coldplay‘s “Music of the Spheres” came in fourth with 57,000 units, which improves on the performance of their last album, “Everyday Life,” which debuted at number-seven in 2019 but ended up with a Grammy nomination for Album of the Year. And speaking of England, The Beatles return to the top five with “Let it Be,” their last studio album together which originally came out in 1970 but was re-released in an expanded special edition. So it seems the British invasion never truly ended.

