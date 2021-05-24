Billboard Music Awards 2021 winners: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User treacherous for a perfect score when predicting the 2021 Billboard Music Awards winners on Sunday. He is actually tied at that percentage with Bee, but has the better score of 65,500 by using his 500 point bets wisely on picking the 15 categories we offered.

Almost 600 people worldwide predicted these BBMA champs announced in a Los Angeles ceremony hosted by Nick Jonas on NBC. Top winners were The Weeknd for Best Artist and Best Male Artist, Taylor Swift for Best Female Artist, BTS for Best Pop Group and Pop Smoke for Best New Artist.

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our six Gold Derby Editors predicting, Daniel Montgomery is first at 86.67%. Marcus Dixon, Joyce Eng and Paul Sheehan are in second place at 80.00%. Riley Chow and I are next at 66.67%. See Editors’ scores.

