Could Billie Eilish strike Grammys gold again with ‘Happier Than Ever’? It would put her in the history books yet again

The Grammys clearly love Billie Eilish and her work, having awarded her seven times in just the last two years, so with the release of her new album, “Happier Than Ever,” could Eilish still be a strong force to win yet again? If she does it would be historic, and it wouldn’t be the first time she has made history.

Few artists have been as quickly embraced as Eilish at the Grammys. The young singer-songwriter broke through at the 2020 awards with six nominations, winning five of those. Eilish won all four general field categories that night, becoming the second person ever to do so (Christopher Cross did it too in 1981) and becoming the youngest artist ever to win Album of the Year. Not only that, her debut album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” won all but one of its nominations, netting wins Best Engineered Album as well as Best Pop Vocal Album and the aforementioned general categories. Plus her brother Finneas won Producer of the Year for his work on the album.

Billie’s success wasn’t out of nowhere. Her album was a phenomenon: it was the bestselling album of 2019 and garnered critical praise as well. Eilish followed all of that with the release of standalone songs “Everything I Wanted” and “No Time To Die” (from the upcoming James Bond film of the same name), which garnered her a combined four more nominations at the 2021 Grammys. “No Time to Die” won Best Visual Media Song, while “Everything I Wanted” won Record of the Year, making Eilish only the third artist to win that marquee category twice in a row.

But “Happier Than Ever” has had an inconsistent rollout. The album was preceded by five singles, four of which didn’t do as well commercially as her previous hits. The lead single “My Future” debuted in the top 10 of the Hot 100 last summer yet didn’t spend all that long on the chart after that. The second single, “Therefore I Am,” did become a hit, debuting at number-two last fall and showing a lot more staying power. The next three singles, though — the acoustic ballad “Your Power,” the playful yet controversial “Lost Cause,” and the edgy “NDA” — had a similar trajectory to “My Future,” losing steam after their debuts.

So the singles were hinting at the album under-performing, and multiple controversies along the way certainly didn’t help. However, the album was released on July 30 and things seemed to get back on track for Eilish, with the record getting a lot of critical praise and debuting at number-one on the Billboard 200 with one of the best debuts of the year. Still, the uneven rollout could be a disadvantage for her in the Grammys pop field, which prioritizes big pop radio success these days.

But Eilish doesn’t really have to win in the pop field to win in the general field. Just a few months ago we saw Taylor Swift’s “Folklore” win Album of the Year against Dua Lipa’s “Future Nostalgia” even after losing Pop Vocal Album to “Future Nostalgia.” Pop Solo may not matter for Eilish either; both of her Record of the Year-winning songs lost that category, and in the case of “Bad Guy,” it lost to a song (Lizzo‘s “Truth Hurts”) that it then beat for Record of the Year. So Eilish could easily win Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year while losing Pop Vocal Album to Olivia Rodrigo’s poppier “Sour,” which has had multiple huge hits. Likewise, Billie could lose Pop Solo to Rodrigo — or perhaps Ed Sheeran for “Bad Habits” or Lil Nas X for “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” — yet still win in the big categories.

Billie’s strongest competitor in the top categories might be supergroup Silk Sonic, which includes two-time Album of the Year, two-time Record of the Year, and one-time Song of the Year winner Bruno Mars, as well as fellow Grammy darling Anderson Paak. The duo’s “Leave the Door Open” could be just as cross-genre appealing as Eilish’s music, and therefore best her for the wins. However, Eilish does have an advantage: recency. As of this writing, Silk Sonic’s album is still MIA, which could work in the favor of “Happier Than Ever.” Additionally, pop and rock/alternative-leaning projects have a slightly better track record in the top category than R&B records in recent years.

But Eilish has to defy history: the last artist to win Album of the Year multiple times for their own work so close together was Stevie Wonder, who prevailed three times in four years from 1974 to 1977. However, if there’s an artist you mustn’t underestimate at the Grammy, it is Eilish. Let’s see if she can join Adele and Taylor Swift as the only women to have won Album of the Year twice as lead artists.

