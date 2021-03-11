Billie Eilish could win Grammy for James Bond theme ‘No Time to Die’ 7 months before the film’s actual release

COVID-19 has done a number on the entertainment industry with countless event cancellations and postponements, leading to the unusual situation we find ourselves in at the Grammys. Billie Eilish could win for the James Bond theme song “No Time to Die” — seven months before that movie’s actual release.

Eilish released “No Time to Die” as a single on February 13, 2020, back when the film was expected to open that spring. But as the result of pandemic lockdowns, the film was pushed back to the fall, and the accompanying music video for the song premiered on October 1, 2020. Alas, the film still didn’t open in theaters. Now it’s scheduled for October 8, 2021, 21 months after the release of the song, 12 months after the release of the music video, and seven months after the song competes at the Grammys.

“No Time to Die” is nominated for Best Visual Media Song for Eilish and her brother/co-writer Finneas. It’s up against “Beautiful Ghosts” from “Cats,” “Carried Me with You” from “Onward,” “Into the Unknown” from “Frozen 2” and “Stand Up” from “Harriet.” Both “Into the Unknown” and “Stand Up” were nominated for Oscars in 2020, which seems like it would be an advantage, but there’s a strong possibility “No Time to Die” would have been nominated for an Oscar this year if the film had opened as originally scheduled. And Eilish is such a Grammy darling (she made history by sweeping last year’s awards) that she could win regardless of what the motion picture academy thought of the song.

Eilish is the odds-on favorite to win the Grammy, according to the combined predictions of Gold Derby users, with most of our Editors, Top 24 Users, and All-Star Top 24 predicting her victory. Watch out for “Into the Unknown,” though. It was written by Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, who previously won this award for “Let it Go” from the first “Frozen” movie. One of our Editors thinks that song will upset. We’ll find out on March 14 if either songwriting team will add to their trophy collections.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify record executives and music stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where thousands of showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?