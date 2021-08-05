Our readers react to Billie Eilish’s ‘Happier Than Ever’ album: Is it ‘gorgeous’ or ‘atrocious’?

How does Billie Eilish‘s highly anticipated new album “Happier Than Ever” compare to her blockbuster debut studio release “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” It was released on July 30, and our readers wasted no time sharing their hot takes. Read some of their comments below, join the discussion here in our forums, and vote for your favorite track in our poll at the bottom of this post.

“When We All Fall Asleep” was a quadruple-platinum hit and produced one of the biggest hits of 2019, “Bad Guy.” Then she made history by sweeping all four general field categories at the Grammys: Album of the Year for “Fall Asleep,” Record and Song of the Year for “Bad Guy,” and Best New Artist for Eilish. She was only the second artist ever to win those four prizes in one night (following Christopher Cross). At age 18, she also became the youngest artist ever to win Album of the Year.

That’s a lot for a teenager to live up to on her followup album, and “Happier Than Ever” has had a lengthy buildup to its launch. Its first single, “My Future,” was released a year to the day before the release of the whole album. “My Future” actually preceded the announcement of the new album. And it has been followed by additional top-10 singles “Therefore I Am” and “Your Power,” and other charting songs “Lost Cause” and “NDA.”

But there are 16 tracks on the album, so there’s plenty more where those came from. What stands out for our forum posters, and what are your favorite songs from her new collection? See our forum comments below, join the discussion here, and vote in our poll at the bottom of this post.

rue: “Unsure about the whole album but ‘Happier Than Ever’ and ‘Male Fantasy’ and probably the best two songs of her career. ‘Oxytocin’ is nice as well.”

Babygirl: “This album is gorgeous, honestly I think I’ll prefer this to [‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’] in the end … If Grammy voters loved Billie that much with ‘WWAFAWDWG?,’ y’all aren’t ready for their reception for this album.”

Agee: “Honey, ‘Happier Than Ever’ is atrocious. BARF!”

BICTH: “Incredible work, I still adore her debut but thrilled to hear more dimensions than just ‘baddest guy’ and ‘saddest emo kid’ in her music.”

Rich Thot: “This is pretty much on the same level as ‘When We All Fall Asleep,’ though perhaps this is a bit of overall stronger work, even though her debut is the funner, most interesting work … There’s plenty of tracks that don’t really hit. And there’s nothing groundbreaking here. But as far as being ‘pretty’ and frequently engaging and convincingly emotional, it does mostly click.”

GD: “I’m absolutely obsessed by ‘Oxytocin.’ She’s coming for more Grammys.”

storminthedark: “‘WWAFA’ feels like a better overall album concept and execution but ‘HTE’ has better individual tracks on it for me. The track sequencing could’ve been a lot better than it was since that impacted some of the listening experience for me. She has career peaks on this album though; ‘HTE,’ ‘Halley’s Comet,’ ‘Oxytocin,’ ‘GOLDWING’ and ‘Billie Bossa Nova’ are all top tier.”

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify record executives and music stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where thousands of showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?