Billie Eilish fans will be ‘Happier Than Ever’ when her new album is released on July 30

It has been two years since Billie Eilish‘s debut studio album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” debuted and became a blockbuster, Grammy-winning hit. And on April 27 she announced the release date for her followup. Her second studio album, “Happier Than Ever,” will drop on July 30.

“This is my favorite thing I’ve ever created, and I am so excited and nervous and EAGER for you to hear it,” she revealed on Instagram. I can’t even tell you. I’ve never felt so much love for a project than I do for this one. Hope you feel what I feel.” But she hasn’t been dormant since “When We All Fall Asleep” — far from it. She released the top-10 singles “Everything I Wanted,” “My Future,” and “Therefore I Am,” not to mention becoming the youngest artist ever to record the theme for a James Bond movie, “No Time to Die.”

It’s been a remarkable couple of years overall for the singer-songwriter, who has racked up a career’s worth achievements and she’s still only 19-years-old. In early 2020 she became the youngest artist ever to win the Grammy for Album of the Year for “When We All Fall Asleep.” She actually won all four general field categories (also including Record and Song of the Year for “Bad Guy,” and Best New Artist), which made her only the second artist ever to do so in a single year, following Christopher Cross. And in 2021 she won Record of the Year again for the aforementioned “Everything I Wanted,” which made her only the third artist to win that prize back-to-back.

But that also means the expectations are high for her next era. Will she continue her commercial and critical success, and will it translate to the next Grammys?

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify record executives and music stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where thousands of showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?