Billie Eilish’s ‘Happier Than Ever’ tracks, ranked: Fans voted for their favorite song on her new album [POLL RESULTS]

After Billie Eilish released her new album, “Happier Than Ever,” we polled our readers to find out their favorite track out of the 16 in the collection. And the results were somewhat surprising. Though she preceded the album with five singles, fans’ favorite song by far was the one whose video she released the day the album dropped on July 30: the title track.

Nearly half of all respondents (49.32%) picked “Happier Than Ever” as the best on the album. In fact, it was the only song with double-digits support from music listeners. The next best track was voted to be “Oxytocin,” which was backed by 9.5% of fans. Support for those songs is especially noteworthy since audiences have only had access to them since July 30, as opposed to the singles that had been out for weeks or months by then and thus had time to become bona fide earworms. “My Future” (which fans ranked sixth) came out a full year before the rest of the album.

Of those preceding singles, only “Therefore I Am” really caught on, debuting at number-two on the Billboard Hot 100 and lingering on the chart for multiple weeks thereafter. Others came and went pretty quickly: “My Future” and “Your Power” debuted in the top 10 but fell out quickly, while “NDA” and “Lost Cause” didn’t make the top 10.

There’s a chance for “Happier Than Ever” to have more staying power, though. The week of the album’s release the song debuted at number-11, which made it the highest-charting song from the album that week. And in its second week the song only dipped two spots to number-13, suggesting the track is stronger than just the initial enthusiasm for the album as a whole. Do you agree with how Eilish stans ranked the rest of the songs from the album below?

15. “Lost Cause” AND “Not My Responsibility” (0.45%)

14. “Everybody Dies” (0.90%)

13. “Goldwing” (1.36%)

11. “Therefore I Am” AND “Your Power” (1.81%)

10. “Getting Older” (2.26%)

7. “Halley’s Comet” AND “I Didn’t Change My Number” AND “OverHeated” (3.17%)

6. “My Future” (4.52%)

5. “NDA” (4.98%)

4. “Male Fantasy” (6.33%)

3. “Billie Bossa Nova” (6.79%)

2. “Oxytocin” (9.5%)

1. “Happier Than Ever” (49.32%)

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify record executives and music stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where thousands of showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?